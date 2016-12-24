Derek Carr Injury: Raiders QB Suffers Broken Fibula vs. Colts

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, per Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group.

Head coach Jack Del Rio told Durkin that Carr will have surgery Sunday and will be out indefinitely.

Carr took to Twitter to thank fans for their support:

Prior to the injury, he had thrown for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Carr made a big improvement in 2015 over his rookie season, throwing for 3,987 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and making his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Football Outsiders ranked him 12th among qualified QBs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement)—one spot behind MVP winner Cam Newton.

In 2016, the 25-year-old has taken another step forward in his development. He has built a strong MVP-caliber campaign (3,933 yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions) after helping the Raiders clinch their first winning season since 2002.

Carr illustrated his worth to Oakland in the team's 35-32 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. He injured his right pinkie finger during the game and returned to throw a game-tying touchdown pass and get Sebastian Janikowski in position for a game-winning field goal.

Plenty of players have had a hand in the Raiders' success, but Carr was the one Oakland could least afford to lose. Without him under center, Matt McGloin assumes the starting quarterback job.