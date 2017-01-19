Pau Gasol Injury: Updates on Spurs Forward's Hand and Return

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

San Antonio Spurs star Pau Gasol suffered a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warm-ups before Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Twitter.

Gasol's Timeline for Return yet to Be Determined

Thursday, Jan. 19

According to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, Gasol is out indefinitely.

At 36 years old, Gasol has continued to churn out robust numbers. Entering Thursday night, he was averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

He certainly hasn't shown signs of slowing down. Last season he averaged 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 72 contests for the Chicago Bulls. In a season full of injuries and disappointment—along with a failure to reach the postseason—Gasol and Jimmy Butler were two of the constants for the Bulls.

This offseason, he signed a two-year deal with the Spurs, combining with forwards LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard to give the team arguably the best front line in the NBA and to essentially serve as a replacement for the retired Tim Duncan.

That trio on the front line—along with Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green and Patty Mills—gives the Spurs a chance to challenge Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.

With Gasol sidelined, however, Dewayne Dedmon will be asked to play a larger role for the team at center, while David Lee will likely see greater minutes as well. The offense will continue to run through Leonard and Aldridge, though losing Gasol's production is a major blow for the team.

