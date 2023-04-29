2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 Predictions from Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 Predictions from Bleacher ReportApril 29, 2023
Several teams took an aggressive approach on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft. With all of the wheeling and dealing, we saw a flurry of trades between Rounds 2 and 3. Amid all the movement in the selection order, two quarterbacks, both appearing in first-round mocks, came off the board.
Kentucky's Will Levis didn't stay in Kansas City, Missouri, for Day 2 of the draft, though he received a call shortly after the start of the second round. The Tennessee Titans moved up to select him with the No. 33 overall pick.
As for Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, he had to wait until the third round. The Detroit Lions picked him with the No. 68 overall selection.
Levis and Hooker will learn behind veteran quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff, respectively.
Michael Mayer, the highly touted prospect out of Notre Dame, fell behind Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta in the selection order among tight ends. The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to pick him at No. 35 overall. After LaPorta and Mayer, we saw a run on tight ends in the second round.
So, who's left on the board?
Well, teams that need help in the secondary can still find starting-caliber players on Day 3. Check out the full draft results through the first two days and our full mock for Rounds 4 through 7.
Day 2 Results
Surprisingly, cornerback Kelee Ringo remains available. As a key playmaker in Georgia's stingy defenses, he's recorded four interceptions and 15 pass breakups since 2021.
At Utah, Clark Phillips III became a ball hawk, registering 19 pass breakups and eight interceptions over the past two seasons. He can immediately help a club in need of a slot defender.
Teams may also target cornerbacks Darius Rush, Jakorian Bennett and Cory Trice Jr. for secondary help early Saturday.
Round 4
103. Chicago Bears: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (7.0)
104. Houston Texans: Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)
105. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.4)
106. Indianapolis Colts: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams): Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)
108. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)
109. Las Vegas Raiders: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
110. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee via Atlanta): KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson (6.8)
111. Cleveland Browns: Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (7.1)
112. New York Jets: Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)
113. Atlanta Falcons: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
114. Carolina Panthers: Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.5)
115. New Orleans Saints: Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)
116. Green Bay Packers: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson (6.1)
117. New England Patriots: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6.4)
118. Washington Commanders: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)
119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit): Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue (5.5)
120. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (6.0)
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)
122. Arizona Cardinals (from Miami via Detroit and Kansas City): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (6.8)
123. Seattle Seahawks: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
124. Baltimore Ravens: Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (6.9)
125. Los Angeles Chargers: Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State (5.6)
126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota): Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (6.6)
127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (6.9)
128. Los Angeles Rams (from: NY Giants): Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon (6.4)
129. Dallas Cowboys: Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State (6.9)
130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from: Buffalo): Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)
131. Cincinnati Bengals: DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.5)
132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco via Carolina): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)
133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia): Braeden Daniels, IOL, Utah (5.9)
134. Kansas City Chiefs: Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.7)
135. New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (6.7)
Round 5
136. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona): Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (6.5)
138. Indianapolis Colts: Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (6.7)
139. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver): Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (6.8)
140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams): Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.9)
141. Indianapolis Colts (from Las Vegas): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6.6)
142. Cleveland Browns: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.5)
143. New York Jets: JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta): Ronnie Hickman Jr., S, Ohio State (6.2)
145. Carolina Panthers: Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.2)
146. New Orleans Saints: Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (6.2)
147. Tennessee Titans: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (6.9)
148. Chicago Bears (from New England via Baltimore): Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (6.8)
149. Green Bay Packers: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.9)
150. Washington Commanders: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.0)
151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)
152. Detroit Lions: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (6.7)
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston (6.3)
154. Seattle Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.3)
155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M (6.8)
156. Los Angeles Chargers: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (6.4)
157. Baltimore Ravens: Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (5.5)
158. Minnesota Vikings: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion (6.4)
159. Green Bay Packers (from Atlanta via Jacksonville and Detroit): Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
160. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants): Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
161. Los Angeles Rams (from Dallas via Houston): Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.5)
162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo): Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU (6.6)
163. Cincinnati Bengals: Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.6)
164. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco): Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)
165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia): Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.4)
166. Kansas City Chiefs: Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State (7.0)
167. Los Angeles Rams: Yasir Abdullah, Edge, Louisville (5.9)
168. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit): Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (6.4)
169. Dallas Cowboys: Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.4)
170. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)
171. Los Angeles Rams: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (6.0)
172. New York Giants: Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue (6.5)
173. San Francisco 49ers: Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)
174. Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (5.8)
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)
176. Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (6.2)
177. Los Angeles Rams: Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
Round 6
178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via Miami): Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana (5.6)
179. Green Bay Packers (from Houston via Tampa Bay): Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia (6.5)
180. Arizona Cardinals: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina (5.9)
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis): Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)
182. Los Angeles Rams: Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (6.4)
183. Denver Broncos (from Denver via Detroit): Jordan McFadden, IOL, Clemson (5.8)
184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas): Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.6)
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets): Chamarri Conner, S, Virginia Tech (5.3)
186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta): Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.4)
187. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma (5.9)
188. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans via Houston): Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati (5.6)
189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee): Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida (5.7)
190. Cleveland Browns: T.J. Bass, IOL, Oregon (5.6)
191. Houston Texans (from Green Bay via L.A. Rams): Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA (5.8)
192. New England Patriots: Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas (5.4)
193. Washington Commanders: Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State (6.5)
194. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit): Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.3)
195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh): Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville (5.9)
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Jefferson, WR, Louisiana (5.7)
197. Miami Dolphins: Kenderick Duncan Jr., S, Louisville (5.7)
198. Seattle Seahawks: McClendon Curtis, IOL, Chattanooga (5.5)
199. Baltimore Ravens: Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.3)
200. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago): Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.1)
201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota): Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.1)
202. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion (7.3)
203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants): Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)
204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas): Nick Broeker, IOL, Mississippi (5.9)
205. Buffalo Bills: Jon Gaines II, IOL, UCLA (5.7)
206. Cincinnati Bengals: Blake Whiteheart, TE, Wake Forest (5.8)
207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco via Houston and N.Y. Jets): Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa (5.6)
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia): Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan (5.6)
209. New York Giants (from: Kansas City): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (6.1)
210. New England Patriots: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6.2)
211. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.0)
212: Dallas Cowboys: Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
213: Arizona Cardinals: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (5.3)
214: Las Vegas Raiders: Jose Ramirez, Edge, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
215: Washington Commanders: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue (6.2)
216: San Francisco 49ers: Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.4)
217: Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City): Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (N/A)
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears: Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt (5.9)
219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston via Minnesota): Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte (5.9)
220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona): Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia (5.7)
221. Indianapolis Colts: Jonah Tavai, DL, San Diego State (5.3)
222. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver via San Francisco): John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State (5.4)
223. Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (6.9)
224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas): Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse (5.5)
225. Atlanta Falcons: John Torchio, S, Wisconsin (5.7)
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (6.6)
227. New Orleans Saints: Tavius Robinson, Edge, Mississippi (5.7)
228. Tennessee Titans: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State (N/A)
229. Cleveland Browns: Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa (6.4)
230. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay via N.Y. Jets and Houston): Will Mallory, TE, Miami (5.7)
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England): Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington (5.8)
232. Green Bay Packers: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)
233. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Land, Edge, Florida A&M (5.7)
234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh): Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.0)
235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit via L.A. Rams): Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (5.8)
236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay): Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (5.6)
237. Seattle Seahawks: Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (5.6)
238. Miami Dolphins: Ryan Hayes, IOL, Michigan (5.5)
239. Los Angeles Chargers: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, IOL, Oregon (5.7)
240. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Giants via Baltimore): Cam Jones, LB, Indiana (5.7)
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Denver via Minnesota): SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville): Steven Jones Jr., CB, Appalachian State (5.8)
243. New York Giants: Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota (6.1)
244. Dallas Cowboys: Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)
245. New England Patriots (from Atlanta via Buffalo): Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.1)
246. Cincinnati Bengals: Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas (5.7)
247. San Francisco 49ers: Dee Winters, LB, TCU (5.5)
248. Philadelphia Eagles: DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)
249. Detroit Lions (from Kansas City): Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern (6.1)
250. Kansas City Chiefs: Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (6.0)
251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams): Dylan Horton, Edge, TCU (5.3)
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lonnie Phelps Jr., Edge, Kansas (5.3)
253. San Francisco 49ers: Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (5.9)
254. New York Giants: Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford (5.2)
255. San Francisco 49ers: Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (5.7)
256. Green Bay Packers: Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy (5.9)
257. New Orleans Saints: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.8)
258. Chicago Bears: Max Duggan, QB, TCU (N/A)
259. Houston Texans: BJ Thompson, Edge, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
