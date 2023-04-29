2023 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 Predictions from Bleacher Report

0 of 5

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr

Several teams took an aggressive approach on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft. With all of the wheeling and dealing, we saw a flurry of trades between Rounds 2 and 3. Amid all the movement in the selection order, two quarterbacks, both appearing in first-round mocks, came off the board.

Kentucky's Will Levis didn't stay in Kansas City, Missouri, for Day 2 of the draft, though he received a call shortly after the start of the second round. The Tennessee Titans moved up to select him with the No. 33 overall pick.

As for Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, he had to wait until the third round. The Detroit Lions picked him with the No. 68 overall selection.

Levis and Hooker will learn behind veteran quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Jared Goff, respectively.

Michael Mayer, the highly touted prospect out of Notre Dame, fell behind Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta in the selection order among tight ends. The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to pick him at No. 35 overall. After LaPorta and Mayer, we saw a run on tight ends in the second round.

So, who's left on the board?

Well, teams that need help in the secondary can still find starting-caliber players on Day 3. Check out the full draft results through the first two days and our full mock for Rounds 4 through 7.