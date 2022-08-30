Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream Arrested for Battery, Probation Violation

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was arrested twice within a week this month in Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, was arrested Aug. 20 in Orlando, Florida, on charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing. He was arrested again on Aug. 26 because of a probation violation, allegedly from a previous drug case.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.