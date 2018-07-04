5 Kevin Love Trades the Cleveland Cavaliers Should Explore

0 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

So, are the Cleveland Cavaliers going to trade Kevin Love or not?

Before LeBron James decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the organization maintained that it wanted to keep Love in Cleveland next season regardless, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. In other words, general manager Koby Altman wanted to boost Love's value before eventually trading him.

"Despite the Cavs' insistence they aren't interested in trading [Love], multiple sources around the league have told The Athletic the Cavs are indeed shopping him," Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The Cavs owe a top-10-protected first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, which gives them incentive to bottom out. Love is all that's standing between them doing so.

The Cavaliers may decide to keep Love at first and let him inflate his stats before trading him. When they decide it's time, here are some deals they should pursue.