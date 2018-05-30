Pro Comparisons for Every Projected 2018 NBA Draft Lottery Pick

0 of 14

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's always tricky to draw comparisons between high-profile incoming NBA rookies and established veterans. Getting a handle on the former's games is made doubly hard by short track records amassed at various levels of sub-NBA quality.

That's fine; we're just out to establish some sense of whom each lottery-projected rookie resembles.

Maybe they've got one or two skills that call a familiar professional's game to mind. We're not going to see any carbon copies, but if you don't follow the college game, the best way to wrap your head around a prospect is to compare him to a known commodity.

If someone tells you there's a prospect who plays like Bradley Beal, you gather he's a slick shooter with solid size and decent playmaking chops at the 2. Pretty simple, right?



We'll use the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman to fill out our list of lottery-projected players.