Marshawn Lynch Reportedly Will Remain with Raiders, Expected to Be Feature RB

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 03: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders runs for a 51-yard touchdown against the New York Giants during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Any questions about Beast Mode's future in the Bay Area appear to have been put to rest.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will receive his $1 million roster bonus Sunday. With it, all signs point to the 11-year veteran being the feature back for the Silver and Black.

Lynch has a base salary of $4 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

New Oakland coach Jon Gruden did not commit to Lynch returning to the team in 2018 back in February, although he did refer to the 5'11", 215-pound back as a "beast" and noted he was "excited" about the opportunity to work with him. Speculation about the veteran's future continued when the team signed two-time Pro Bowler Doug Martin in free agency.

However, it appears Martin was brought in to complement Lynch, not replace him.

Lynch ran for 891 yards and seven touchdowns with his hometown Raiders in his first season out of retirement.

He will be 32 by the time next season rolls around, but after sitting out the 2016 season and only playing in seven games in 2015, he is fresher than most backs his age, although his punishing running style certainly has resulted in wear and tear on his body through the years.

It's been an interesting start to the offseason for Oakland. The team has added Gruden, Martin and Jordy Nelson, among others, so far. With Beast Mode apparently staying in the fold and quarterback Derek Carr looking to bounce back with a healthy campaign, the Raiders will be a team to keep an eye on next season.

