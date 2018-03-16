Michael Crabtree Agrees to Reported 3-Year, $21M Contract with Ravens

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are upgrading their receiving corps.

On Friday, the Ravens announced they inked a deal with veteran free-agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree:

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the contract is a three-year deal worth $21 million, including $11 million guaranteed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially repoted the news.

Crabtree spent the past three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, emerging as quarterback Derek Carr's most consistent threat on the outside.

Between 2015-2017, the former first-round pick logged 232 receptions for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns. Doug Baldwin, Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins were the only other players who eclipsed 2,500 yards and 25 scores during that stretch, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite Crabtree's steady production, the Raiders cut him Thursday and cleared his $7.7 million cap hit off the books in order to sign Jordy Nelson.

That left Crabtree to pursue a fresh start, and he identified the Ravens as his most logical landing spot after Ryan Grant's agreement in principle was voided because of an ankle injury, according to Schefter.

Not only will Crabtree's pedigree instantly make him one of quarterback Joe Flacco's top targets, but he should seriously upgrade a passing game that sputtered far too often last season.

The Ravens finished last season ranked 29th in passing offense (189.4 yards per game) and tied for 23rd with just 20 scores through the air.

Along with fellow free-agent signee John Brown, Crabtree should offer a major boost to Baltimore's offense as the Ravens eye their first postseason appearance since 2014.