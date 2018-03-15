Jordy Nelson, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $15 Million Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Veteran free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson reportedly signed with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

James Jones of NFL Network reported that the deal is for two years and $15 million with $13 million guaranteed.

Per Tafur, the Raiders are also releasing veteran wideout Michael Crabtree.

Nelson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl in 2010 and reaching the Pro Bowl in 2014. He registered 85 or more receptions three times, 1,200 receiving yards four times and at least seven touchdown receptions five times.

In his prime, he established himself as Aaron Rodgers' top option in the passing game, offering the ability to stretch the field, make difficult aerial receptions and provide a consistent threat in the red zone. The two shared a strong chemistry:

Nelson struggled with Rodgers injured during the 2017 season, however, catching just 53 passes for 482 yards and six scores. With the emergence of Davante Adams as a star on the outside and the reported signing of tight end Jimmy Graham, Nelson became expendable in Green Bay.

At 32, it's fair to question whether Nelson's best football is behind him. On the other hand, he's only one season removed from producing 97 catches, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. Oakland is banking on that version of Nelson to return and provide a boost in the 2018 season.

Nelson's arrival in Oakland means quarterback Derek Carr will still have one of the better wideout combinations in the NFL with Amari Cooper the other half of that dynamic duo.

The Raiders were 16th in both passing yards (3,631) and passing touchdowns (23) in 2017, seeing those numbers drop significantly from 13th (4,051 yards) and eighth (29 touchdowns), respectively, in 2016. As the Raiders seek a return to the postseason after missing out in 2017, Carr and new head coach Jon Gruden will hope Nelson provides a spark for the team's offense.