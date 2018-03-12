5 Changes the Cavs Must Make Before the 2018 NBA Playoffs

1 of 5

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

This is the easiest and most obvious move to make, yet I have little faith that will do it.

Lue has been loyal to Smith, his starting shooting guard on the 2016 championship team. It's likely only because of this loyalty that Lue continues to use Smith as his starter despite having a clearly better option waiting on the bench.

Smith is 32 and shooting under 40 percent for the second straight year. His defensive lapses continue to grow, yet a bloated contract kept him in Cleveland past the trade deadline. His recent one-game suspension for chucking a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones hasn't helped his case, either.

With Kyrie Irving gone and the Isaiah Thomas trade a bust, Cleveland needs a spark in its backcourt. George Hill is a steady starter, but there's nothing sparky about his game.

Hood is the Cavaliers' best option here. He's 6'8" and can be a spot-up shooter or create for himself. Hood was averaging a career-high 16.8 points points per game for the Utah Jazz prior to the trade and has since slipped to 10.2, mostly as a reserve in Cleveland.

Smith regularly kills the Cavs with his poor shooting nights, and the team is 6.9 points per 100 possessions better with him on the bench. Cleveland has been 1.8 points per 100 possessions better with Hood on the floor, a nearly nine-point swing.

The four-man unit of Hood with the other three Cavs starters of LeBron James, Hill and Larry Nance Jr. (Love will make this five) has beaten opponents by 32 points in 83 total minutes together, the best mark of any four-man rotation since the trade deadline.

Hood is 25, an upcoming restricted free agent and Cleveland's possible long-term answer at shooting guard. He needs to start over Smith—now.