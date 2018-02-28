Pat Shurmur Says Eli Manning Has Multiple Years Remaining as Starting NFL QB

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur believes quarterback Eli Manning isn't nearing the end of his time as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Shurmur said Manning has "years" left to be a starter.

Giants co-owner John Mara said in December when Dave Gettleman was hired as general manager that he felt Manning was still capable of playing good football.

"I think he can still play at a high level, but at the end of the day that's gonna be a discussion between Dave, the new head coach and myself," Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Manning has two years remaining on the contract he signed in September 2015. His cap number next season will be $22.2 million, per Spotrac.

Last season, the 37-year-old Manning threw for 3,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 games. His consecutive games streak came to an end at 210 when he was benched for Geno Smith in Week 13 against Oakland.

Shurmur is entering his first season as New York's head coach after spending last season as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.