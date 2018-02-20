Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James Should Join Warriors If He Leaves Cavaliers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2018

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. The Warriors and Cavaliers are being penciled in to meet in the NBA Finals once again. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

If LeBron James is soliciting advice about his NBA future, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has a suggestion should he decide to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Appearing on Tuesday's First Things First on FS1, Thomas said James should sign with the Golden State Warriors if he doesn't return to Cleveland:

           

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Feb. 1 that James would consider giving the Warriors a meeting this summer if they are able to create a max salary slot on their roster.

James adamantly denied he was even looking ahead to free agency, much less thinking about meeting with any teams as the current season progresses, via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

"It's a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here. My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months. It's been so many stories about me in the last few months, in the last few days, about where I'm going and where I'm at and what place I'm in. I'm here, I'm right here, I'm right now and this is my present and this is where I'm at. If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true."

James can become a free agent this summer by opting out of the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers.

The Warriors aren't operating from a point of financial flexibility, especially if Kevin Durant doesn't opt out of his deal. They have the NBA's highest payroll this season at $137.59 million, per HoopsHype.

The Cavaliers entered the All-Star break on a hot streak with four straight wins. They have reached the NBA Finals each of the past three seasons, including defeating the Warriors in 2016 for the franchise's first championship.

Related

    Dubs Poised to Make Post-All-Star Game Run

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Poised to Make Post-All-Star Game Run

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    The Former NBA Star Building a HS Hoops Dynasty

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Former NBA Star Building a HS Hoops Dynasty

    Timothy Bella
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Lands Trademark to Use 'Greek Freak'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Lands Trademark to Use 'Greek Freak'

    James B. Nelson
    via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    🚨 Game of Zones All-Star Special 🚨

    Video Play Button
    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    🚨 Game of Zones All-Star Special 🚨

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report