Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James Should Join Warriors If He Leaves Cavaliers

If LeBron James is soliciting advice about his NBA future, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has a suggestion should he decide to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Appearing on Tuesday's First Things First on FS1, Thomas said James should sign with the Golden State Warriors if he doesn't return to Cleveland:

ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Feb. 1 that James would consider giving the Warriors a meeting this summer if they are able to create a max salary slot on their roster.

James adamantly denied he was even looking ahead to free agency, much less thinking about meeting with any teams as the current season progresses, via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin:

"It's a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here. My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months. It's been so many stories about me in the last few months, in the last few days, about where I'm going and where I'm at and what place I'm in. I'm here, I'm right here, I'm right now and this is my present and this is where I'm at. If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true."

James can become a free agent this summer by opting out of the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers.

The Warriors aren't operating from a point of financial flexibility, especially if Kevin Durant doesn't opt out of his deal. They have the NBA's highest payroll this season at $137.59 million, per HoopsHype.

The Cavaliers entered the All-Star break on a hot streak with four straight wins. They have reached the NBA Finals each of the past three seasons, including defeating the Warriors in 2016 for the franchise's first championship.