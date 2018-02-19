LeBron James Reveals Top 4 Picks for 2018 NBA All-Star Game; Kevin Durant No. 1

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

After leading his team to a win at the NBA All-Star Game, LeBron James finally revealed part of his draft order when choosing teams against Stephen Curry.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Kevin Durant was his top choice, followed by Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and DeMarcus Cousins.

Curry ended up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid as starters for his team. Team LeBron edged Team Stephen Sunday night for a 148-145 victory.

James was named the game's Most Valuable Player after totaling 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

This is the first year with the redesigned All-Star Game, which is usually the Eastern Conference vs. the Western Conference. The league gave the top vote-getters in each conference the chance to serve as captains who pick the teams, although the draft between James and Curry wasn't televised or released besides the final rosters.

With James picking a top positional rival in Durant and a personal rival in Irving after the former teammate requested a trade during the offseason, there were widespread questions about how the draft shook out.

Curry gave away prior to the draft that he would probably take Durant if he had the opportunity.

"I'm pretty sure he would be a pretty solid pick if you had the first pick," the two-time MVP said of Durant, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "If LeBron doesn't take him, I probably will for sure."

Picking Durant was probably the best strategy for James, though waiting on Irving was interesting for both sides.

Although Cousins was injured before getting a chance to play, like fellow Team LeBron players Kevin Love, John Wall and Kristaps Porzingis, the remaining squad was still able to pull out the victory.