Kirk Cousins, Redskins Reportedly Didn't Speak Between Season, Alex Smith Trade

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Cousins says he is likely to wait until March for any possible negotiations with the Washington Redskins, indicating he would first make the team decide whether to apply a transition or franchise tag on him for the third year in a row. Appearing at a fan forum aired live on 106.7 The Fan, the local radio station on which the quarterback makes weekly regular-season appearances, Cousins said Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, he believes the Redskins are
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins and Kirk Cousins now appear to be headed separate ways, which isn't surprising, considering their lack of communication.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team's front office hasn't spoken to the quarterback since the season ended.

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that the Redskins acquired Alex Smith in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, likely signaling the end of the road for Cousins in Washington.

Cousins has started every game for the Redskins over the past three years, leading the team to a 24-23-1 regular-season record in this span.

However, the two sides were never able to agree to a long-term extension after using the franchise tag in each of the last two years. Team president Bruce Allen blamed Cousins for the lack of an agreement last July, saying he turned down $53 million in guaranteed money.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports broke down how things ended up for Cousins:

La Canfora also noted the quarterback could be headed toward a $120 million contract this year, with the New York Jets being favorites to land him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Redskins agreed to a four-year extension with Smith worth $23.5 million per season, including $70 million in guarantees. Considering a transition tag on Cousins would have cost more than $28 million in 2018, adding Smith is a bit cheaper while locking him up for a longer term.

Meanwhile, Cousins finally gets a chance to test the open market in free agency for the first time in his career.

