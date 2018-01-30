Kirk Cousins, Redskins Reportedly Didn't Speak Between Season, Alex Smith Trade

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins and Kirk Cousins now appear to be headed separate ways, which isn't surprising, considering their lack of communication.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team's front office hasn't spoken to the quarterback since the season ended.

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that the Redskins acquired Alex Smith in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, likely signaling the end of the road for Cousins in Washington.

Cousins has started every game for the Redskins over the past three years, leading the team to a 24-23-1 regular-season record in this span.

However, the two sides were never able to agree to a long-term extension after using the franchise tag in each of the last two years. Team president Bruce Allen blamed Cousins for the lack of an agreement last July, saying he turned down $53 million in guaranteed money.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports broke down how things ended up for Cousins:

La Canfora also noted the quarterback could be headed toward a $120 million contract this year, with the New York Jets being favorites to land him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Redskins agreed to a four-year extension with Smith worth $23.5 million per season, including $70 million in guarantees. Considering a transition tag on Cousins would have cost more than $28 million in 2018, adding Smith is a bit cheaper while locking him up for a longer term.

Meanwhile, Cousins finally gets a chance to test the open market in free agency for the first time in his career.