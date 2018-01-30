Alex Smith Reportedly Traded to Redskins; Chiefs Receive Kendall Fuller, Pick

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to hand Patrick Mahomes II the keys to the franchise after agreeing to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, according to the Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Chiefs will receive a 2018 third-round pick and a player to be named Wednesday. The player to be named is cornerback Kendall Fuller, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Smith and the Redskins have also agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The four-year extension is worth $94 million with $71 million in guarantees under, per Rapoport.

Fuller initially took to Twitter to say he hadn't been traded, only to later change his tone:

The deal can't be made official until the start of the new league year on March 14.

The Chiefs set the stage for a Smith breakup after they traded up to No. 10 overall in the 2017 draft to select Mahomes. They evidently saw an opening this offseason with the 33-year-old set to enter the final year of his contract.

Smith was scheduled to earn $20.6 million before hitting free agency in 2019.

In 15 starts—Mahomes started a meaningless Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos—Smith completed 67.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. Furthermore, Smith led all passers in average yards per pass attempt (8.6) and quarterback rating (104.7) while posting the league's lowest interception percentage (1.0) in Kansas City's spread offense.

The 2005 No. 1 overall pick has also established himself as a quality leader in the film room and the huddle.

"He comes across intelligent, articulate, all that," former San Francisco 49ers vice president of personnel Scot McCloughan told the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore. "But he has some pitbull in him, too, now. There's no doubt about it."

That praise combined with his recent production suggests Smith is much more than the game manager he's often labeled as.

Now headed to Washington, Smith will try to step in for Kirk Cousins—who is presumably on the way out after playing under the franchise tag each of the past two seasons.

While the road ahead likely will be littered with hurdles, Smith has quality weapons such as Jordan Reed, Jamison Crowder and the ascendant Josh Doctson that should ease his transition to Jay Gruden's offense.