Steven Adams' Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion; Won't Return vs. Kings

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams suffered a left hip contusion in Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings at Chesapeake Energy Arena and, according to Royce Young of ESPN, is unable to return.

He had six points, six rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes before coming out with the injury.

Adams missed a handful of games last season because of a concussion and calf contusion, but neither injury proved significant.

That's good news for the Thunder, who have watched him develop into one of the league's premier two-way bigs.

So far this season, Adams is averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 63.5 percent from the field with the paint more open following the arrivals of swingmen Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

"It should be one point for Steven and one point for Carmelo. One point for Steve, one point for Paul," head coach Billy Donovan said, according to Young in December. "It's a team. I think you all benefit from each other when you're out there on the floor and playing the right way."

Now that Adams is banged up again, Donovan will be forced to consider alternate plans.

In the meantime, Patrick Patterson should do some heavy lifting as a small-ball 5 when the Thunder want to space the floor without a traditional big man in the middle. Dakari Johnson could also pick up extra minutes at center.