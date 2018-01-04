Austin Rivers Out at Least 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for at least two weeks.

Per Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group, Rivers was diagnosed with a bruised heel and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Rivers already missed time with a concussion earlier this season and also sat out the Clippers' previous two games because of his injured ankle, but he was fairly durable in 2016-17, appearing in 74 games.

The Duke product became more important to the Clippers this offseason when they traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets. What's more, Patrick Beverley is already out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Rivers has responded with a career-high 15.8 points and 3.6 assists per game after averaging 12.0 points per game last season.

The Clippers will likely rely on Milos Teodosic to carry the load as the primary point guard while Rivers is out. They also have Jawun Evans for depth purposes.