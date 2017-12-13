Austin Rivers Suffers Concussion, Ruled Out vs. Wizards

Tyler Conway
December 13, 2017

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers suffered a concussion in Wednesday night's 106-95 win over the Orlando Magic and will miss Friday's game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena, according to the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner.    

The 25-year-old scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting in 17 minutes before he had to leave the floor for testing. 

Rivers, who is in his fourth season with the Clippers, missed the last six games of 2016-17 after suffering a hamstring strain. He finished the regular season averaging a career-high 12.0 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting a solid 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Entering Wednesday night, Rivers was averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 dimes a night through his first 25 appearances this season. 

This latest issue is only going to make things harder for the Clippers as they try to win an uphill battle against the Western Conference elite without point guard Patrick Beverley (knee), who is already ruled out for the 2017-18 season. 

