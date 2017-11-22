Report: Patrick Beverley Underwent Knee Surgery, Return Timeline Unclear

Report: Patrick Beverley Underwent Knee Surgery, Return Timeline UnclearNovember 22, 2017
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee Wednesday and is out indefinitely.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news. Beverley has been dealing with knee issues for much of the season but was in the lineup for Monday's 107-85 loss to the New York Knicks.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.