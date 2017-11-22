    Report: Patrick Beverley Underwent Knee Surgery, Return Timeline Unclear

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on November 20, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley underwent a surgical procedure on his right knee Wednesday and is out indefinitely.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news. Beverley has been dealing with knee issues for much of the season but was in the lineup for Monday's 107-85 loss to the New York Knicks.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

