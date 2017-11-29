Eli Manning Draws Interest from CBS as Broadcaster After Being Benched by Giants

Rob Carr/Getty Images

CBS president Leslie Moonves said the network would gladly sign New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning if he wants to eventually follow former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo into broadcasting.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from Moonves, who made it clear he'd welcome another high-profile NFL star to his group of color commentators.

"We'd take him in a second," he replied when asked about Manning's future after getting removed from the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday.

The 36-year-old New Orleans native hasn't publicly discussed any intention to retire following New York's stunning decision to bench him in favor of Geno Smith. He's under contract with the organization through the 2019 season with a dead-cap figure of $12.4 million if he's cut before the 2018 campaign, per Spotrac.

His absence on the Giants' first offensive snap against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday will end a 210-game streak of regular-season starts for the Giants. It's the second-longest mark in history among quarterbacks behind Brett Favre at 297.

"Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis [Webb] are given an opportunity to play," Manning told reporters. "My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can."

It's unclear whether Manning's on-field success, which has included two Super Bowl titles and four Pro Bowl selections, would translate to the broadcasting booth.

He comes across far less excitable than Romo, who's drawn rave reviews for his ability to dissect plays and predict what's going to happen based on down, distance and formation as well as his childlike enthusiasm about football in general.

Manning did put together a solid performance as the host of Saturday Night Live in 2012, however, which suggests he could show a little more personality if he does move into broadcasting whenever his football career comes to a close.