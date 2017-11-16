Clay Matthews on Martellus Bennett: 'We All Got a Good Laugh from It'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said the team got a "good laugh" from tight end Martellus Bennett deciding to play after getting claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com passed along comments from Matthews about the situation, which saw the Packers release Bennett, who said he needed surgery for a shoulder injury, for failure to disclose a physical condition.

"We all got a good laugh from it," he said. "It is what it is. Martellus is in their locker room now and not here anymore. So now we're just focused on the guys we have in here."

Bennett posted an Instagram story last week explaining his side of the ordeal. He claimed the Green Bay medical staff cleared him before he signed with the organization in March and Dr. Patrick McKenzie was trying to "cover his own ass" by making him play through a "major injury."

The 30-year-old San Diego native proceeded to play for the Patriots in Week 10 despite the ailment. He racked up three catches for 38 yards in the team's 41-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

"He seemed to suit up and looked good on Sunday night," Matthews said.

The linebacker then added it was probably time to move on: "You know what, I think everybody knows the story there—we don't need to talk about it much more. Like I said, we're focused on the guys in the locker room, but it's an interesting story that will probably be talked about for a while."

Bennett had previously said he was likely going to retire following the 2017 NFL season. It's unclear whether that remains the case following his return to the Pats, with whom he won a Super Bowl last season.

The veteran tight end and the Patriots return to action Sunday for a neutral-site clash with the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Meanwhile, Matthews and the Packers are set for a home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday.