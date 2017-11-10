Martellus Bennett: Choosing Surgery on Shoulder Injury Led to Packers Release

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett said Friday he was medically cleared by the Green Bay Packers before signing with the team in March and claimed the organization only elected to let him go after he decided to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury.

Bennett hasn't had surgery at this time, and his current plan for recovery remains unclear.

Bennett, who was waived by the Packers this week and then got claimed by the Pats, posted his side of the story on Instagram, per Kaitlin Sharkey‏ of WITI:

Bart Winkler‏ of WSSP and Kelly Price of WGBA passed along more comments from the tight end (language NSFW):

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network reported the 30-year-old Texas A&M product is dealing with a torn rotator cuff and may try to play through the injury following the change of teams, though the Patriots could still opt to place him on injured reserve if he's unable to remain active.

Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe noted Bennett was present during the team's practice Friday, lending credence to the idea he'll attempt to play.

The San Diego native failed to make an impact with the Packers. He made 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns across seven appearances.

Now he'll rejoin Tom Brady and the well-oiled Patriots' offensive machine after making 55 grabs for 701 yards and seven scores during the 2016 campaign. It's unknown how effective he can be while working through a serious shoulder injury, though.

New England's next game comes Sunday night when they travel to face the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Bennett's availability for that contest remains up in the air.