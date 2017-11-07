Donald Penn Rips Claim by Miko Grimes That Raiders OL Let Derek Carr Get Hurt

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn responded to Miko Grimes' claim Tuesday that the Raiders offensive line allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get injured in Week 4.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Revolt TV, Grimes—the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes—said the offensive line put Carr in harm's way due to a disagreement regarding kneeling during the national anthem:

Penn spoke out strongly against Grimes' account:

Carr suffered a back injury during a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and missed one game before returning in Week 6.

Dianna Russini of ESPN.com later reported a longer explanation as for the discussions among the Raiders about the anthem, saying a Raiders source told her that Grimes' claim "couldn't be further from the truth."

A Raiders offensive player also sent a text message to Russini, saying: "Please don't ask me for a response to dumb stories. Derek is our guy."

Grimes is a podcaster and radio personality known for her outspokenness, and she didn't often hold back in her criticism of the Miami Dolphins when her husband played for them.

Grimes noted the Raiders have the only all-black offensive line in the NFL and said Carr angered them and triggered a locker-room altercation prior to the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins by telling them to stand for the anthem.

The 34-year-old Penn is a two-time Pro Bowler in the midst of his fourth season with the Raiders. After a holdout, he agreed to a two-year contract extension in September.

Penn, Carr and the Raiders have struggled to build on last season's playoff appearance, but after a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, they are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AFC at 4-5.