    Donald Penn Rips Claim by Miko Grimes That Raiders OL Let Derek Carr Get Hurt

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2017

    Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn responded to Miko Grimes' claim Tuesday that the Raiders offensive line allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get injured in Week 4.

    As seen in the following video courtesy of Revolt TV, Grimes—the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes—said the offensive line put Carr in harm's way due to a disagreement regarding kneeling during the national anthem:

    Penn spoke out strongly against Grimes' account:

    Carr suffered a back injury during a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and missed one game before returning in Week 6.

    Dianna Russini of ESPN.com later reported a longer explanation as for the discussions among the Raiders about the anthem, saying a Raiders source told her that Grimes' claim "couldn't be further from the truth."

    A Raiders offensive player also sent a text message to Russini, saying: "Please don't ask me for a response to dumb stories. Derek is our guy."

    Grimes is a podcaster and radio personality known for her outspokenness, and she didn't often hold back in her criticism of the Miami Dolphins when her husband played for them.

    Grimes noted the Raiders have the only all-black offensive line in the NFL and said Carr angered them and triggered a locker-room altercation prior to the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins by telling them to stand for the anthem.

    The 34-year-old Penn is a two-time Pro Bowler in the midst of his fourth season with the Raiders. After a holdout, he agreed to a two-year contract extension in September.

    Penn, Carr and the Raiders have struggled to build on last season's playoff appearance, but after a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, they are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AFC at 4-5.

    Related

      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      Farrar's Week 10 QB Rankings

      Doug Farrar
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TO on NFL Return: 'I Can Help Anybody'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Power Rankings Reaction for Every NFL Team

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report
      Oakland Raiders logo
      Oakland Raiders

      Grading the Raiders at the Bye

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report