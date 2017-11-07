Donald Penn Rips Claim by Miko Grimes That Raiders OL Let Derek Carr Get Hurt

Donald Penn Rips Claim by Miko Grimes That Raiders OL Let Derek Carr Get HurtNovember 7, 2017
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn responded to Miko Grimes' claim Tuesday that the Raiders offensive line allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get injured in Week 4.
As seen in the following video courtesy of Revolt TV, Grimes—the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes—said the offensive line put Carr in harm's way due to a disagreement regarding kneeling during the national anthem:
REVOLT TV @RevoltTV
.@iHeartMiko shares little know allegation about Derek Carr's injury. #TheBreakfastClub https://t.co/7XF54oh3U72017-11-7 12:45:25
Penn spoke out strongly against Grimes' account:
Donald Penn @DPENN70
It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I️ hope it was worth it all lies😭😂😭😂😭2017-11-7 15:02:36
Carr suffered a back injury during a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and missed one game before returning in Week 6.
Dianna Russini of ESPN.com later reported a longer explanation as for the discussions among the Raiders about the anthem, saying a Raiders source told her that Grimes' claim "couldn't be further from the truth."
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
Raiders went to Washington D.C. and discussed as a team including the owner, head coach, and team leaders how they would handle the anthem2017-11-7 15:49:00
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
As a team they decided to stay inside the locker room during the National Anthem...however SNF broadcast protocol goes coin toss then anthem2017-11-7 15:49:58
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
The Raiders had to come out on the field during the coin toss and couldn't go back in the locker room for the anthem. This caused confusion2017-11-7 15:50:37
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
Raiders didn't know what to do. I'm told "Derek Carr never told his team to stand, sit, or kneel. He told them I respect your choice"2017-11-7 15:52:05
A Raiders offensive player also sent a text message to Russini, saying: "Please don't ask me for a response to dumb stories. Derek is our guy."
Grimes is a podcaster and radio personality known for her outspokenness, and she didn't often hold back in her criticism of the Miami Dolphins when her husband played for them.
Grimes noted the Raiders have the only all-black offensive line in the NFL and said Carr angered them and triggered a locker-room altercation prior to the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins by telling them to stand for the anthem.
The 34-year-old Penn is a two-time Pro Bowler in the midst of his fourth season with the Raiders. After a holdout, he agreed to a two-year contract extension in September.
Penn, Carr and the Raiders have struggled to build on last season's playoff appearance, but after a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, they are two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AFC at 4-5.