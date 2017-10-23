Monday Morning Digest Week 7: Meet the NFL's Next Great Team

1 of 10

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Attention, disaffected Los Angeles sports fans, Missourians who have gotten over their NFL abandonment issues, early adopters, unrepentant front-runners, millennials who like authority figures who could recognize the songs in their Spotify playlists and fans who just love watching an exciting young team develop into a contender:

It's time to jump on the Rams bandwagon. Sean McVay, Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the gang are the NFL's Next Great Team.

Before explaining why the Rams, now 5-2 and coming off a 33-0 trouncing of the Cardinals in England, have earned Next Great Team status, here are a disclaimer and a caveat.

DISCLAIMER: "Next Great Team" does not mean this year's Super Bowl champion. It means the next team to become a perennial playoff contender.

CAVEAT: Next Great Team is not an exclusive title. The Eagles, Vikings or even the Jaguars might join the Rams as "Next Great Teams" soon.

But right now, the Rams are the up-and-comers with all of the sizzle, style and substance. Here's why:

The Quarterback

Jared Goff's good-not-great season stats (8 TDs, 4 interceptions, 1 rushing TD, a below-average 59.9 completion percentage) don't tell the full story of how much he has developed since escaping Jeff Fisher's Dickensian orphanage of an offensive system. Goff scans the field well, makes great decisions, distributes the ball efficiently, makes tough throws and generates big plays with his legs once in a while. Goff is like Kirk Cousins, except with the potential to go from "good enough" to "outstanding."

The Scheme

McVay's offense isn't full of gadgets and wrinkles, but it is balanced, and plays flow naturally from one another. The Rams run with purpose, get the most from Gurley as a rusher and receiver, mix in play-action and misdirection wisely, and find touches for a deep corps of skill-position players.

The Defense

There are stars you have heard of like Aaron Donald, Robert Quinn, Lamarcus Joyner and Mark Barron. There are contributors you are less familiar with like Matt Longacre, who picked up his fourth sack of the year Sunday. Coordinator Wade Phillips has built a defense that is as multifaceted and fun to watch as the offense.

The Special Teams

Greg Zuerlein and Johnny Hekker have been one of the league's best kicker-punter tandems for years. Now they can contribute to a winning effort. Throw in dangerous returners like Pharoh Cooper and the Rams can win games on special teams. See last week's Jaguars victory for evidence.

The Helmets

The new Rams midcentury-chic white-horned helmet may not win them any games, but it's a joy to look at. The helmets don't quite match the gold-trimmed jerseys, but think of it as a power clash.

The Trendline

Seahawks fans may point to their team's 16-10 win over the Rams in Week 5 and claim they are still the best team in the division. But which team appears headed in the right direction to you? The young team averaging 30.3 points per game or the veteran team that struggled to beat the Giants practice squad and can't get through a victory without coach-versus-player sideline squabbles? Thought so. The Rams are in the process of claiming the NFC West. After that comes the conference, then the league.

So climb aboard the Rams bandwagon. Get to know the players, coaches and personalities. You'll see clever end-arounds, precision-blocked Gurley runs, smooth Goff progressions, bone-crushing sacks and 60-yard punts. You may even see Sammy Watkins if you look hard enough.

And when you see the Rams in the Super Bowl—not this year, but when McVay, Goff and others have a little more experience—you can claim that you were a huge fan from the start.