Draymond Green on 2017 NBA Finals: The Cavs 'Didn't Stand a F--king Chance'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Simply beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals wasn't enough for Draymond Green.

"They didn't stand a f--king chance," Green said in an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper (Warning: link contains NSFW language). "It pissed me off we didn't sweep them, though."

After falling to the Cavs the year before, the Warriors beat Cleveland in five games last summer to capture their fifth NBA title.

Golden State dominated the series, with its four wins coming by an average of nearly 14 points. The Cavaliers avoided the sweep by winning Game 4, a game in which they hit a Finals-record 24 three-pointers.

"That'd never been done! They don't come out and hit twenty-four threes and they're swept," Green said to Skipper. "And that's the second best team in the world. It's pretty f--king sick to see how everybody is just in a f--king panic about what to do. You sit back and think, like, these motherf--kers, they know. That's the fun part about it: They know they don't stand a chance."

Green's confidence is more than warranted. The Cavs were thoroughly outclassed in the Finals and had no answer for Kevin Durant, who won Finals MVP after averaging 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the series.

A number of Western Conference teams loaded up this offseason in order to try and keep pace with Golden State. The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, the Houston Rockets added Chris Paul and the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Jimmy Butler.

Still, the West is the Warriors' to lose. They retained all of their key players from last year, and they should be even more fluid on the offensive end since Durant has had a full year in Steve Kerr's system. And judging by Green's comments, it doesn't appear Golden State is beginning to get complacent after winning two titles in three years.