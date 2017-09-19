Winners and Losers of Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 Performance

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' chance to measure themselves against one of the AFC's best didn't breed great results in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Walking into a raucous Arrowhead Stadium, Philadelphia appeared to be in a defensive slugfest throughout an opening half that didn't see a touchdown in either direction before things opened up in the third quarter.

The Eagles led briefly after the game's first touchdown, but the defense softened up down the stretch just as Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and his running game started to click.

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but aspects of every game can be spun in a positive way. The Eagles had plenty of chances to notch a second consecutive road victory, and with that comes plenty of learning experiences.

That said, head coach Doug Pederson has his hands full with a number of units that are struggling mightily through two games. As the Eagles head home with a 1-1 record, let's assess the winners and losers from Week 2.