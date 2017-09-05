Final Win-Loss Predictions for Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Schedule

0 of 16

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's officially gameweek for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 matchup of the 2017 season, meaning the long months of overanalyzing offseason workouts and knee-jerk preseason takeaways will soon be replaced with real, meaningful games.

Head coach Doug Pederson's crew looked markedly different than it did some 12 months ago, as he heads into his second year at the helm with a revamped offense and a retooled defense. As such, many fans are expecting an uptick in wins from the consecutive 7-9 seasons the Eagles have posted in the last two campaigns.

The roster in place will require a number of players to step up and have huge seasons if the team is going to contend down the stretch in a daunting NFC East. But there's little doubt the franchise's upward trajectory, headed by quarterback Carson Wentz, promises a bright future that could begin to take shape in the form of playoff berths as soon as this season.

Let's dive in and take one final stab at a win-loss prediction for Philly's season, going game by game.