More Than a 'Wink'? Extensive Tampering Could Cost L.A. Lakers Paul George

LOS ANGELES — Make no mistake, Earvin "Magic" Johnson is guilty of tampering.

Just two months into the job as president of the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson made an appearance in April on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel first asked about potential Lakers targets Paul George and Chris Paul, but Johnson responsibly shut that down.

"I had to go to school. I had to go to CBA school, salary-cap school and tampering school," Johnson replied. "You can't tamper with somebody else's player."

It was Kimmel's follow-up question that led Johnson astray.

"What constitutes tampering? Like if you're on vacation and you run into Paul George, you're not allowed to speak to him?" Kimmel asked.

"No, we're going to say, 'Hi,' because we know each other," Johnson replied. "Just can't say 'I want you to come to the Lakers,' even though I'm going to be winking like..."

Johnson gave an exaggerated wink, laughed and shook hands with Kimmel, saying, "You know what that means, right?"

So, while he never quite said outright, Magic all but spelled out on national television that the Lakers want George, instead of declining to comment on the player who was, at the time, under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

It was good television, but Johnson may need to revisit "tampering school," as his comments, explicit or not, represented a breach of NBA protocol.

The Pacers, in particular, did not find the bit on Kimmel amusing. They've since filed a complaint with the league.

In a statement on Sunday, the NBA announced:

"At the request of the Indiana Pacers, the NBA opened an investigation into alleged tampering by the Los Angeles Lakers. The independent investigation is being conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Lakers have been cooperative and, at this point, no findings have been made. We have asked both teams to refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing."

The Lakers, in turn, responded with their own statement from Alison Bogli, the team's director of media relations: "As the NBA's statement made clear, we cannot comment about the specifics of any ongoing investigation. We can confirm, however, that we are cooperating fully with the NBA in the hope of clearing our name as soon as possible."

The question isn't necessarily, "Did the Lakers, via Johnson, tamper?" but "To what extent did the Lakers tamper?"

As delineated in the "Constitution and By-Laws of the National Basketball Association" in Article 35A, section (f)—with some minor edits for readability:

"No person may, directly or indirectly, entice, induce, persuade or attempt to entice, induce or persuade any Player who is under contract to ... any other Member of the Association to enter into negotiations for or relating to his services or negotiate or contract for such services ...

The Commissioner, either in his discretion or at the request of any Member who alleges that its Player has been tampered with, shall conduct an investigation into whether a person has violated the anti-tampering rule set forth in the prior sentence.

[If] the Commissioner determines that the anti-tampering rule has been violated, he shall have the power, in his sole discretion, to impose a penalty for such offense, which penalty may include (without limitation) the suspension of such person for a definite or indefinite period; the prohibition of the Member employing or otherwise affiliated with the offending person from hiring the Player tampered with for a definite or indefinite period; the forfeiture of Draft picks ... or the transfer of such Draft picks to the Member aggrieved by the tampering; and/or the imposition of a fine upon the offending person and/or the Member employing or otherwise affiliated with such offending person in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000."

Kind of a big deal.

Tampering might include something as simple as a public statement about another team's player, or it may be far more insidious, with a franchise working behind the scenes to actually lay the groundwork to land that player.

Johnson's ill-advised comments represent the former. If the investigation can find the latter, the Lakers could be in significant trouble. The league could flat-out bar George from ever signing with the team.

In overstepping his bounds on Kimmel, Johnson made comments similar to Phil Jackson's in 2015 as president of the New York Knicks. His former team was fined $25,000 after Jackson included Derek Fisher as a coaching candidate while talking with the media. At the time, Fisher was under contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a player.

Johnson's recent comments were made to a much wider audience, but even if Commissioner Adam Silver considers it 10 times worse than the Fisher incident, the Lakers would be able to absorb a $250,000 penalty without it derailing their plans in free agency.

This public form of tampering isn't entirely uncommon.

The Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets were each fined undisclosed amounts in 2013 for making separate comments that were more explicit than Johnson's.

The Hawks sent out a letter via email to season ticketholders which read, "Player interest is skyrocketing as the possibilities of landing Chris Paul and Dwight Howard become more and more of a reality."

Then-Kings coach Mike Malone said Paul would "look pretty good in a Sacramento Kings uniform."

The best case for the Lakers is a similar penalty that hits the team's bank account exclusively.

The worst case would include investigators proving the franchise actually reached out to George's agent, Aaron Mintz of Creative Artists Agency, in an effort to map out a path to bring the All-Star forward to Los Angeles.

The Pacers would be due significant remuneration, presumably arguing the Lakers negatively impacted George's trade value. Indiana dealt him in early July to the Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

If Johnson were found guilty of significant tampering violations, the NBA could essentially remove him from his position entirely (and indefinitely). The Lakers could be blocked from ever acquiring George, penalized for up to $5 million and forced to give up draft considerations.

One of the more serious incidents of tampering occurred in 1995 with the Miami Heat, who worked behind the scenes to hire then-Knicks coach Pat Riley.

Before the NBA completed their investigation, the two teams were able to work out a settlement that saw Miami pay out $1 million and a first-round pick to New York.

For the Pacers to gain any traction, they need investigators to find some sort of smoking gun beyond the Kimmel appearance.

Mintz also represents Lakers forward Julius Randle and former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. It's not enough to simply establish contact between Los Angeles and Mintz.

If the Lakers were foolish enough to communicate about George with his agent in writing, be it text or email, they're going to face significant punishment—deservedly so.

Luol Deng's Contract Deadline

To acquire a pair of top free agents next summer, like George and LeBron James, the Lakers need to open roughly $65 million in cap room by July.

Their biggest impediment is the $54 million owed to Luol Deng over the next three seasons.

The Lakers may hope to find a trade partner, but the market for the 32-year-old forward may not exist.

The price for the Lakers to dump Timofey Mozgov (owed $48 million through 2019-20) on the Brooklyn Nets was Russell (their No. 2 overall pick in 2015), acquiring Brook Lopez in return.

Deng could cost the Lakers a similar asset or more, especially if the team is close to reaching their goal. The fee may climb significantly as teams look to either thwart or profit from the Lakers' need for cap space.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles can avoid the trade market entirely by simply cutting Deng and stretching his salary out over multiple seasons.

The deadline to stretch Deng's full $54 million is August 31. The Lakers would still owe him his salary but Deng would be paid over the next seven seasons at $7.7 million per year. After August, Los Angeles cannot stretch Deng's salary for the 2017-18 season, but they can spread his final two seasons ($36.8 million total) at $7.4 million over five.

Stretching Deng would clear almost $10 million from the team's salary cap next summer. By waiting until after the deadline this month, the Lakers would gain roughly $352,000 of additional spending power.

The prudent move would be to shop Deng throughout the season and, if all else fails, stretch his contract next summer after the Lakers get verbal commitments from their free-agent targets—assuming they not only sway stars to sign and that the NBA doesn't find any significant tampering violation (if George is indeed one of the players committing to Los Angeles).

