LeBron James Tweets Happy Birthday to Magic Johnson Amid Lakers Speculation

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James wished NBA legend Magic Johnson a happy birthday on Twitter on Monday:

It was a nice gesture, but because James has a history of cryptic tweets—and because multiple reports over the summer have linked him to a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent after the 2017-18 season, where Johnson is the current president of basketball operations—it's inevitable that James' well wishes will be discussed within the context of some deeper hint about his possible future in L.A.

Whether that was his intent or not.

The popular theory, in regard to James potentially joining the Lakers, is that he and Paul George could sign with the team next offseason and join young players like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. Perhaps they could attract a third quality veteran to aid in the championship effort.

There are holes in the theory, of course.

For one, James will be 34 by the time the 2019 NBA Finals roll around. Is he looking to surround himself with young and inexperienced pieces like Ingram and Ball, or a group of playoff-tested veterans? And would a core of James, George, Ball and Ingram even be able to compete with the Golden State Warriors in the West?

Probably not.

Plus, while it is widely believed that George wants to sign with the Lakers next summer, it's hardly guaranteed. What if George and Russell Westbrook develop a strong on-court tandem in Oklahoma City this season? What if George falls in love with the city and likes playing for the organization? What if he takes more money to re-sign with OKC?

There's no doubt that James and Paul teaming up in L.A. would be the sort of splashy and intriguing move that absolutely could happen next summer. It's also true, however, that such a move is hardly inevitable and much of the buzz this summer could be as much about James' asserting his leverage and power in Cleveland to ensure the team surrounds him with a contender as it is about his actually planning to join the Lakers.

But with the Kyrie Irving saga complicating matters in Cleveland, the rumors about James' future will persist no matter who he wishes a happy birthday.