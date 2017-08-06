Josh Doctson Suffers Hamstring Injury During Redskins Practice

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Following an injury-plagued rookie season, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson is once again on the mend after suffering a hamstring injury Sunday.

Washington announced the TCU product was being evaluated for a hamstring ailment, and John Keim of ESPN.com noted the setback occurred during a seven-on-seven drill.

"Doctson spent the rest of the practice in the trainers’ tent, laying down with his right leg propped up," Keim explained.

Doctson was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but he was limited to just two games and finished the campaign with two receptions for 66 yards.

In addition to injuries, Doctson was buried on the depth chart behind Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder.

Since both Garcon and Jackson signed elsewhere during the offseason, however, Doctson was pegged for a much bigger role in 2017.

In each of his final two seasons at TCU, Doctson topped 1,000 receiving yards and reached double digits in touchdowns, which created sky-high expectations entering the NFL.

His first season was essentially a bust, though, and now that he is injured again, concern may be mounting regarding Doctson's durability.

While the Redskins don't have quite as much receiver depth as they did last season, it is still a position of strength offensively.

Should Doctson be forced to miss some time, Terrelle Pryor and Crowder will be quarterback Kirk Cousins' top two options at wideout, and the likes of Brian Quick and Ryan Grant will likely have an opportunity to step into the No. 3 spot.

Also, the Redskins will almost certainly utilize their impressive group of tight ends with Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis and Niles Paul all seeing action.

Washington has a varied offensive attack that often allows it to overcome the loss of one player, but with Doctson in need of every rep possible to properly develop, his latest injury is disconcerting.