Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Boston Celtics

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Contrary to what you may have learned in school, there's nothing wrong with being an overachiever. Just ask the Boston Celtics.

It took them just four years to rise from the ashes of the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett era to the top of the East, with 53 wins and a spot in the conference finals to show for their efforts.

The way things ended—in five games against the Cleveland Cavaliers—was anything but pretty, but as The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor explained, the C's remain in an enviable position over both the short and long term:

"Boston can essentially go in any direction. The team won 53 games this season, has one of the game's top head coaches in Brad Stevens, went all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, has a ton of young talent, owns the no. 1 pick, and can easily create cap space to sign a max free agent this summer. President of basketball operations Danny Ainge holds an amazing hand."

What should Trader Danny do with those cards? More importantly, will any of his potential plays make a difference so long as LeBron James still reigns supreme over the East?

Here's a look at five of the most critical scenarios facing the C's this summer.