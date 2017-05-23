Marreese Speights Opts Out of Clippers Contract, Will Test Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Marreese Speights will test free agency this summer after opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Speights' agency, ASM Sports, announced his decision to opt out of his deal with the Clippers for the 2017-18 season Tuesday.

