Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for San Antonio Spurs

0 of 5

Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich drew plenty of attention for impugning Zaza Pachulia's character—for closing out hard on Kawhi Leonard and re-injuring the All-Star's ankle—during a nearly five-minute rant prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. One part, in particular, summed up why Pop was so distraught, beyond the concern he had for the well being of his best player. Per Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman:

"We're playing very possibly the best team in the league. We don't know what's going to happen in the East. And nine point seven five people out of 10 would figure the Warriors will beat the Spurs. Well, we've had a pretty damn good season. We've played fairly well in the playoffs. I think we're getting better, and we're up 23 points in the third quarter against Golden State, and Kawhi goes down like that. And you want to know if your chances are less and you want to know how we feel. That's how we feel."

A healthier Spurs squad, even without Tony Parker, might have given the Golden State Warriors a run for their money. Instead, San Antonio, down its top two on-ball creators, struggled to generate offense against the now-three-time conference champs and ended a 61-win season with a whimper by way of a four-game sweep at the hands of the Warriors.

The Spurs can't spend too much time licking their wounds, though. There's too much to be done to assure that the Alamo City sees its 19th straight 50-win campaign and its 21st consecutive trip to the playoffs.