NBA Mock Draft 2017: Round 1 Projections, Prospects' Post-Lottery Landing Spots

With the lottery in the rearview, we now know the complete order for the 2017 NBA draft.

The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, who pick in the top three, were the big winners on lottery night Tuesday. And now they have big decisions to make on June 22.

The consensus top pick has been Markelle Fultz for some time, but after workouts and interviews, a few others could have a case as well.

At No. 2, Lonzo Ball feels like a lock. "That's all we working out for is the Lakers," LaVar Ball told Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. "Just the Lakers. There's nobody else that we need to work out for."

After that, though, there are plenty of questions. And the answers can be found below:

1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz (Washington, PG, Freshman)

Fultz has the size and shooting ability to play off the ball in lineups featuring Isaiah Thomas. He can also play the 1 in more defensive-minded pairings with Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart.

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (UCLA, PG, Freshman)

Good thing the Lakers experimented with D'Angelo Russell at the 2 last season. He may be there a while if Ball is picked here.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Jackson (Kansas, SF, Freshman)

Jackson is one of the most versatile players in this class and, like Ben Simmons, can play either forward spot. Hello, position-less basketball.

4. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum (Duke, SF, Freshman)

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of young talent in the backcourt and inside. Tatum, with his size and smooth offensive game, fits nicely in between.

5. Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)

The Sacramento Kings kicked off a rebuild with the DeMarcus Cousins trade and now need a cornerstone point guard. Fox can be that player.



6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Orlando has two intriguing young pieces in Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon. Neither are great shooters, though. Monk can provide spacing to open things up inside.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac (Florida State, PF/SF, Freshman)

With No. 1 picks Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns holding down two-thirds of Minnesota's frontcourt, Isaac could complete the equation.

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (France, PG, 18 years old)

Derrick Rose should be on the way out, and Carmelo Anthony may not be far behind. That means the Knicks need a long-term table-setter for Kristaps Porzingis.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State, PG, Freshman)

Yogi Ferrell was a fun story last season, but the Mavericks could use a point guard with Smith's pedigree to truly kick-start their rebuild.

10. Sacramento Kings: Justin Jackson (North Carolina, SF, Junior)

Owner Vivek Ranadive has showed his love for upperclassmen who can shoot when he pushed for acquiring Buddy Hield last season. And the Kings could use a Rudy Gay replacement.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen (Arizona, PF, Freshman)

Charlotte already has plenty of big guys under contract, but the shooting of a potential Markkanen/Frank Kaminsky lineup could be tough to defend.

12. Detroit Pistons: Zach Collins (Gonzaga, PF, Freshman)

Stan Van Gundy experimented with the power forward slot quite a bit last season, alternating between Tobias Harris and Jon Leuer. Collins could be a bigger version of the latter.

13. Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby (Indiana, SF, Sophomore)



Denver is in the enviable position of possibly having too much talent. It's two or three players deep at every position. A wing/forward who can play all over a lineup makes sense here.

14. Miami Heat: Jarrett Allen (Texas, C, Freshman)

Willie Reed is a fine backup center, but the Heat could use an upgrade there. Plus, if Miami cools on Hassan Whiteside by the end of his current deal, it would have someone to fall back on.

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Luke Kennard (Duke, SG, Sophomore)

Portland has plenty of wings under contract but could use a more reliable backup for Damian Lillard. Kennard can play either guard spot.

16. Chicago Bulls: Ike Anigbogu (UCLA, C, Freshman)

If Chicago moves in the direction of a rebuild anytime soon, Robin Lopez could be one of the first to go. Anigbogu gives the Bulls a young big man to build around.

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donovan Mitchell (Louisville, SG, Sophomore)

Mitchell was one of the NBA Draft Combine's most impressive prospects and would fit in well on a team that's all about length and athleticism at every position.

18. Indiana Pacers: John Collins (Wake Forest, PF, Sophomore)

Collins is mostly a traditional back-to-the-basket big, but that might not be as much of a problem for Indiana as it would for other teams. Myles Turner can stretch the floor from the 5 spot.

19. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Patton (Creighton, C, Freshman)

Dwight Howard is 31 and has a history of back problems. Atlanta could need a future center sooner than later.

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 19)

Kurucs is another young wing Portland could pick up to hedge against a possible Evan Turner or Allen Crabbe trade.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (Australia, SG, 18)

With Andre Roberson headed to restricted free agency and Victor Oladipo struggling to mesh with Russell Westbrook, OKC can swing for the fences on a guy who may end up having the size of the former and the athleticism of the latter.

22. Brooklyn Nets: Bam Adebayo (Kentucky, C, Freshman)

Adebayo is raw, but his size and athleticism make him an intriguing heir apparent to Brook Lopez (and one with a lot more defensive potential).

23. Toronto Raptors: Ivan Rabb (California, PF, Sophomore)

Toronto might've solved its long-running problem at power forward with the Serge Ibaka trade, but the deal also put the team in a financial bind. The Raptors could use economic options inside.

24. Utah Jazz: Frank Jackson (Duke, PG, Freshman)

With Dante Exum sliding off the ball over the course of last season and George Hill headed to free agency, the Jazz may gamble on this Utah product who wowed at the combine.

25. Orlando Magic: TJ Leaf (UCLA, PF, Freshman)

Like Monk, Leaf could help spread Orlando's offense out a bit. And small-ball lineups with him at the 4 and Gordon at the 5 could be tough to defend.

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Isaiah Hartenstein (Germany, PF, 18)

Portland could zig while others zag by setting up a bruising all-Euro frontcourt with Hartenstein and Jusuf Nurkic.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF/SF, Sophomore)

Lydon's a Northeasterner who played his college ball at Syracuse. He'll fit right in Brooklyn, who could use his shooting alongside Lopez.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

The Lakers went with a fairly safe pick at No. 2, making a gamble late in the first round more tenable. Diallo, with his 44 ½" inch vertical leap, is a high-risk, high-reward option.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Harry Giles (Duke, PF, Freshman)

It would be so Spursy to resurrect the pre-college hype surrounding Giles, whose stock fell off a cliff after a lackluster freshman year at Duke.

30. Utah Jazz: Jonathan Jeanne (France, C, 19)

Jeanne, a 7'2" center who has the same agent as fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert, almost makes too much sense for a team in need of a backup 5.

Andy Bailey covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @AndrewDBailey.