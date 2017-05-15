NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Viewing Guide, Predictions for Conference Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA's conference finals instantly challenged everyone's preconceived notions of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers waltzing into their third consecutive Finals meeting.

By the end of the Western Conference Finals' Game 1, those observers probably maintained that belief. Despite giving Golden State an early scare, the San Antonio Spurs faltered in the second half, squandering a 23-point edge without Kawhi Leonard.

As the superstar's status clouds the West outlook, the Cleveland Cavaliers will finally discover their Eastern Conference Finals opponent when the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics settle the score on Monday night. The winner of their Game 7 will encounter a recharged squad once again playing pristine playoff basketball.

Should fans still expect the tentatively scheduled rubber match between Golden State and Cleveland? Nothing is ever certain in sports, but yes, probably.

NBA Playoffs Schedule Eastern Conference Semifinals Date Game Matchup Time (ET) TV Monday, May 15 7 Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics 8 p.m. TNT Western Conference Finals (GSW Lead 1-0) Date Game Matchup Time (ET) TV Tuesday, May 16 2 San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Saturday, May 20 3 Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Monday, May 22 4 Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Wednesday, May 24 5* San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Friday, May 26 6* Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs 9 p.m. ESPN Sunday, May 28 7* San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN NBA.com; *=if necessary

Spurs Missed Their Best Chance

To the shock of Warriors fans at Oracle Arena, the Spurs jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead in Sunday's Game 1. For 24 minutes, they flummoxed an offensive dynamo behind an MVP performance from Leonard.

The game quickly turned once he exited with an injured ankle. ESPN Stats & Info documented the reversal of fortune.

That's not a death sentence against any other team. Days earlier, they clobbered the Houston Rockets without "The Claw," leading ESPN Stats & Info to conversely point out the Spurs' bizarre splits:

Zaza Pachulia stepping on Leonard's foot wasn't the only factor in Golden State's 113-111 comeback win. With or without the star forward active, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant weren't going to stay cold forever.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green never heated up, but the former MVPs carried the Warriors down the stretch. FanRag Sports' Nekias Duncan shared their preposterous second-half scoring proficiency:

The Spurs probably wouldn't have squandered a 23-point lead in approximately 20 minutes with Leonard. They're also unlikely to thoroughly dominate another half unless Leonard and Tony Parker find Lazarus Pit, while Manu Ginobili continues to look 10 years younger for the full series.

A Spurs upset would have certainly caused onlookers to rethink an inevitable NBA Finals rematch. Now they must wonder if Leonard is healthy enough for them to prevent another Warriors sweep.

Leonard's injury means open season for Durant and Curry. When Thompson regains his shooting stroke, it's curtains for San Antonio.

Celtics, Wizards Playing to Lose to Cavaliers

The Celtics and Wizards have traded victories in a heated series featuring giant performances from All-Star point guards John Wall and Isaiah Thomas. Following a thrilling Game 6, Monday night's winner-take-all Game 7 can captivate viewers like no other contest this postseason.

Fans should savor every second, even if the victor is simply LeBron James' next victim.

Cleveland has flipped the proverbial playoff switch, winning all eight games with 114.5 points per contest. Per NBA.com, the reigning champions have played more efficiently on both ends of the court:

Cavaliers: Regular Season vs. Playoffs Season Playoffs Offensive Rating 110.9 117.0 Defensive Rating 109.0 105.9 NBA.com

Dating back to last year's Finals comeback, per ESPN Stats & Info, James has reached superlative heights, even for his lofty standards:

He's also shooting 46.8 percent (22-of-47) from three-point range this postseason, making him virtually impossible to guard. Cleveland collectively has converted 14.4 deep makes per game at a 43.4-percent clip this postseason.

The red-hot Cavaliers will also enter the Eastern Conference Finals rested. They haven't played since sweeping the Toronto Raptors on May 7, a week-plus layover that will start sparking concerns of rust. Kyrie Irving told ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin that they're anxious to resume their championship quest.

"We're itching to play, literally every time we go through somewhat of a walkthrough we're ready to compete," Irving said. "You know it's fun, at the same time, but still we want to get out there and play."

Not that they would ever admit to preferring an opponent, but they can keep home-court advantage by facing the Wizards. Although it hasn't mattered during the playoffs, Cleveland went 20-21 away from Quicken Loans Arena during the season. The hosting team, meanwhile, has won every game of the in-progress semifinals series entering Game 7 at TD Garden.

Maybe this means Boston can take Cleveland to five or six instead of getting swept. The nihilistic outlook is probably the accurate one here, as James will cruise to his seventh consecutive NBA Finals appearance.