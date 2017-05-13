NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Info, Predictions for Spurs vs. Warriors Game 1

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA playoffs needed another shocking victory, and the Kawhi Leonard-less San Antonio Spurs delivered on cue in the semifinal round with a 114-75 Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets.

Now the wounded Spurs have to find a way to beat a well-rested Golden State Warriors squad that also thrives with a fast-paced play style. Despite similarities in game flow, the defending Western Conference champions have a starting lineup more equipped to keeping the offensive pressure on San Antonio.

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who's an avid Spurs fan, gave his early prediction, which seems fitting considering his allegiance:

Maybe Bayless felt confident in his pick after talking to journalist Adrian Wojnarowski's sources, who believe Leonard should be available for Game 1:

Here are the details for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Will the Warriors lose for the first time this postseason on Sunday?

TV Info for Western Conference Finals: Game 1 Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Sun., May 14 No. 2 San Antonio Spurs at No. 1 Golden State Warriors 3:30 p.m ABC ESPN.com

Warriors vs. Spurs Game 1 Preview

San Antonio should be able to carry over one ingredient from its last victory: dominating the paint.

On Thursday, the Spurs outscored the Rockets 62-18 on the inside. Regardless of the defender, LaMarcus Aldridge had a license to gouge the Rockets on the inside:

Pau Gasol and Aldridge and went a combined 21-of-37 from the field for 44 points. Neither attempted a three-pointer. The Spurs duo also pulled down 23 rebounds.

The Warriors added Kevin Durant to a star-studded roster last summer but lost two big men in Festus Ezeli and Andrew Bogut. Despite winning 67 games and earning home-court advantage throughout the postseason, many wonder how Golden State stacks against a team with capable inside scorers. Can acting head coach Mike Brown rely on Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee to defend Gasol and Aldridge close to the rim?

The Warriors could place tremendous pressure on the Spurs to pick up the scoring pace. Golden State averages 115.3 points per game, which ranks No. 1 among all playoff teams. The Warriors haven't matched against offensive juggernauts, but they're not exactly wet paper bags on defense, either. The Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz combined to average under 100 points per contest against the defending Western Conference champions.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Spurs ranked in the bottom half among postseason teams in three-pointers made, which bodes well for the Warriors, who rank No. 4 in that category (11.4).

Nonetheless, San Antonio has a knack for creating second-chance opportunities, bringing down 11.8 offensive rebounds per game compared to Golden State's 7.5 average in the category. As a smaller team with backup-quality big men, expect the Warriors to struggle with shortening the Spurs' possessions.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, these teams have split the past 10 meetings, but the Warriors have experienced more difficulties facing head coach Gregg Popovich's group than against any other team in recent years. Keep in mind Golden State played one game and lost to the Spurs with Durant in uniform:

As for Game 1, Golden State had ample time to prepare for either San Antonio or Houston. Furthermore, the Warriors have put on an offensive clinic through the first two rounds, scoring 106-plus points in all eight of their games.

With or without Leonard, the Spurs will turn in a performance similar to their first contest against the Rockets. Expect the Warriors to win by a double-digit margin at home.

Prediction: Warriors 108, Spurs 96