Lonzo Ball Raps Under 'ZO2' Name on Remix to Drake's 'Free Smoke'

Lonzo Ball already made headlines with his $495 shoes. Now he's trying to make even more with his million-dollar bars.

The former UCLA guard released a rap song with DC The Don on Sunday evening, rapping under the name ZO2 over Drake's "Free Smoke" beat (NSFW language):

This isn't the first time Ball has rapped. He famously released an in-car freestyle with his brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo, and rapped with LaVar Ball cheering him on for Slam magazine last year:

As far as the whole athletes-turned-rappers thing goes, this isn't half bad. It helps that he's rapping over a stellar "Free Smoke" instrumental, but Lonzo has more skill than an average athlete attempting to make music.

This is far more Damian Lillard than Kobe Bryant, in other words.



That said, as with just about anything regarding the Ball family, it's going to be hit with a healthy sense of mockery. The launch of Lonzo's Big Baller Brand debut shoes, which cost $495 for standard basketball shoes and $220 for slip-ons, was met with derision over the price point.

Perhaps in five years, we'll look back on this song and the shoe release as the first steps in Big Baller Brand global domination. Or maybe we'll only see its remnants in grainy video clips like all signs of Kobe's past rap career.

Either way, Basketball Twitter will be having a field day for now.