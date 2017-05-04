Lonzo Ball Reveals $495 ZO2 Signature Shoes Made by Big Baller Brand

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball's first signature sneaker was unveiled exclusively by Slam magazine Thursday just days after it was reported Nike, Adidas and Under Armour were not interested in partnerships with LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand.

Big Baller Brand relayed several photos of the ZO2 shortly after the initial announcement:

According to Slam, the ZO2 Prime will retail for $495 because Big Baller Brand "is aiming for Lonzo’s signature sneaker to tap into a new market—above the athletic performance kicks from the likes of Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Under Armour, but below the high-end designer shoes of Gucci, Prada or Louis Vuitton."

ESPN's Darren Rovell added that the price for the ZO2 Prime increases to $695 for men's sizes 14 and 15.

Big Baller Brand has also made a limited-edition Z02 WET that comes personally autographed by Lonzo Ball in a clear acrylic case with white LED lights. The ZO2 WET retails for $995.

The collection's third item is a ZO2 signature slide, which retails for $220:



Lonzo Ball, 19, is widely considered a top-five lock in June's NBA draft and was projected to come off the board at No. 3 overall in Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft.