Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Los Angeles Clippers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Clippers have made it clear that they intend re-sign Griffin, Paul and Redick, even at the cost of a sizeable luxury-tax bill.

“I love those guys, and I want those guys back,” team owner Steve Ballmer told ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz.

Whether those feelings are mutual is unclear at this point.

Many around the organization anticipate that Paul will be back. A five-year deal worth more than $200 million may be too much to turn down. As much as he’s done on the court during his six seasons with the Clippers, he’s given plenty more of his time and energy to revamping the organization behind the scenes. It probably won’t hurt the incumbent’s case that it plays in L.A., where Paul, the head of the players’ union, will be close to most of the NBA’s prominent agents.

Some of the same Clippers affiliates are far less sanguine about Redick’s return. He’s been the most vocal player in L.A. when it comes to discussing the team’s internal discord publicly.

“I don’t know what to expect from this team anymore,” Redick said during a mid-March slump, per the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner. “It’s just—we’re in a bad place right now.”

The Clippers will be in a much worse place if Griffin decides to leave. This being his first foray into unrestricted free agency, he figures to look around and find no shortage of suitors eager to make him the man, rather than second fiddle to an alpha floor general like Paul.

As easy—and now cliche—as it may be to suggest that L.A. should “blow up” a team that has yet to so much as escape the second round of the playoffs, there’s plenty more to be said for keeping together a squad that wins 50 games year in and year out, with the talent to do much more. The Clippers will pull out all the stops to keep this group together, and keep their fingers crossed that it’s enough to extend the most prosperous period in franchise history.