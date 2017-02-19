Celtics Reportedly Have 'Deep Interest' in Trade for Suns' P.J. Tucker

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns own the worst record in the Western Conference, so NBA teams looking to add a veteran shooter before Thursday's trade deadline may target P.J. Tucker.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported Sunday the Boston Celtics may look toward Tucker in lieu of a costlier trade alternative such as Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler: "Boston has expressed deep interest in Tucker ahead of the deadline, a source said."

Tucker, 31, is averaging 7.0 points per game and a career 34.7 percent shooter from three-point range. The 6'6", 245-pounder's ability to stretch the floor would fit well with Boston, which ranks third in three-point attempts per game (33.1).

While Tucker doesn't significantly alter the Celtics' championship odds, he'd provide more depth to the team, which is invaluable in the postseason.

Deveney noted the price for Tucker wouldn't include the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected first-round pick in 2017, which will almost certainly be a top-five selection since the Nets have the NBA's worst record (9-47).

Ideally, Boston would be able to select one of the draft's top stars and then sign a marquee free agent.

This past summer, however, highlighted how tricky that strategy could be. Instead of signing Kevin Durant and drafting Ben Simmons—Boston's best-case scenario—the Celtics walked away from the offseason with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.

Horford is an often undervalued center, while it's way too early to make any judgments about Brown's NBA potential. Still, Boston isn't much closer to a title than it was a year ago.

Some might argue the time is now for general manager Danny Ainge to cash in on the Celtics' stash of draft picks. Boston is only three games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kevin Love's knee surgery adds some doubt to the Cavs' chances of repeating as NBA champions. Whether the Celtics can do anything to hang with the Golden State Warriors, they may not have a better opportunity to topple Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Trading a high draft pick for Butler would be risky at the trade deadline. Arguably just as risky is the idea the Celtics can sign an All-Star-caliber free agent and/or select a future star in the 2017 draft whose potential exceeds Butler.

Ainge has done a great job to stockpile first-round picks, but sooner or later, he'll likely have to trade those in for a ready-made star in order to capitalize on Boston's championship window.