Chicago Bears Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

1 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If general manager Ryan Pace wants, the Chicago Bears can write the fattest checks of any team in free agency this offseason.

Pace continues the rebuild with an abundance of cap space, good slotting in the draft and a proven willingness to spend big and let big names walk in the same offseason.

This time last year, the Bears struck a nice balance between value and fit, inking guys like Danny Trevathan, Jerrell Freeman, Akiem Hicks and Bobby Massie, to name a few.

Fast forward to this year, and the Bears have further major renovations to undergo. Even after re-upping Alshon Jeffery and Cornelius Washington, Pace would still be able to tailor the roster to his liking because the team has $58 million in cap space, according to Spotrac—before cuts, of which there could be more than a few-cost saving moves.

Let's map out where the Bears figure to be the most active based on the positions making the most sense. For example, quarterback doesn't make the cut because it seems more likely the team will spend a high draft pick on the area while rounding out the positions around it via free agency.