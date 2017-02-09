5 NBA Teams with the Most at Stake Heading Into the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 7

Los Angeles Clippers

Though the Los Angeles Clippers could hold tight and wait for their injured point guard's return to health, they could also be proactive. Despite their hot start to the 2016-17 campaign, they're not at the same level as the San Antonio Spurs (probably) and Golden State Warriors (definitely), which imperils their inevitable postseason endeavors.

This could be said of many fringe contenders, but the Clippers "earn" a spot here because free agency drastically increases the stakes. J.J. Redick will hit the open market this summer, while both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul could exercise early-termination options and listen to other suitors' pitches. With that in mind, it's easy to understand how much this season—potentially the last hurrah of the Staples Center's Big Three—demands more success than previous go-rounds.

On the flip side, Los Angeles is relegated to the honorable mentions because it doesn't have much to offer. A package built around Austin Rivers can only get you so much (read: not Carmelo Anthony).

Philadelphia 76ers

Getting the Jahlil Okafor decision right matters.

If the Philadelphia 76ers do elect to move him—and it's worth noting they could easily hold him on the roster for the remainder of 2016-17—they shouldn't cave and take pennies on the dollar. The big man is, after all, fewer than 20 months removed from being the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Should the New Orleans Pelicans give them a first-round pick, as ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Marc J. Spears reported they might, they should take the deal. If they (or someone else) don't, they should hold tight.

Okafor can still be salvaged, and teams will realize as much if they do their due diligence during the offseason.