James White Says He's Undecided on Visiting White House to Honor Super Bowl Win

James White sealed Super Bowl 51 for the New England Patriots when he found paydirt in overtime, but he may not be on hand when the reigning champs are honored at the White House by President Donald Trump.

According to SiriusXM NFL's Alex Marvez, White disclosed Tuesday he's undecided regarding the Patriots' eventual trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"I'll wait til the time comes and decide then," White said, per SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter.

If White doesn't make the trip, he would be the third Patriots player to take a stand against the Trump administration.

Tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty have already confirmed they won't be on hand for the ceremony, which has yet to be scheduled.

"I haven't thought about it. I am not going to go," Bennett said after Super Bowl 51, per CNN's Deena Zaru. "I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this...People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter."

McCourty discussed his rationale a bit more when he explained his stance to Times's Sean Gregory.

"I'm not going to the White House," McCourty said. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

Those stances serve as something of a stark contrast compared to those of Tom Brady, owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, all of whom are considered friends of the Commander in Chief.