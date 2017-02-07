2017 NFL Free Agents: Chris Simms' Predictions for Top Available Players

1 of 12

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

I brought a one-woman practice squad with me to St. Barts back in the summer of 2009. And she brought gloves and a catcher's helmet.

No amount of equipment could save my beautiful wife Danielle from the ol' Simms fastball (she ended up breaking a finger on the hotel's tennis courts). But when the Denver Broncos called, my arm was loose. There's a reason why they call her my better half.

There's also a reason why she was willing to sacrifice her health and vacation time for my throwing sessions. Few professional players get a shot at free agency, let alone a third contract. We both knew this was my shot—I was fully recovered from my spleen injury, my arm strength was back and Josh McDaniels' offense looked like my dream system. When the call came, our bags were literally packed.

The lesson: You have to be prepared for free agency. Players need to weigh everything, from health to coaching staff to new city to locker room fit and more. For me, that meant staying at the ready for potential tryouts (even while in the Caribbean). For other players, the process could be as simple as reading this list of potential free-agent fits and seeing where they might want to be.

Denver was my perfect landing spot; I've outlined several similar fits for the top players hitting the market this spring. Let's just hope no additional fingers are crushed in the undertaking.

Note: Decisions were made based on Spotrac's projected cap space and team fit. The highest-profile free agents who are likely to return to their teams were omitted.