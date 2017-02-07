2017 NFL Free Agents: Chris Simms' Predictions for Top Available Players
I brought a one-woman practice squad with me to St. Barts back in the summer of 2009. And she brought gloves and a catcher's helmet.
No amount of equipment could save my beautiful wife Danielle from the ol' Simms fastball (she ended up breaking a finger on the hotel's tennis courts). But when the Denver Broncos called, my arm was loose. There's a reason why they call her my better half.
There's also a reason why she was willing to sacrifice her health and vacation time for my throwing sessions. Few professional players get a shot at free agency, let alone a third contract. We both knew this was my shot—I was fully recovered from my spleen injury, my arm strength was back and Josh McDaniels' offense looked like my dream system. When the call came, our bags were literally packed.
The lesson: You have to be prepared for free agency. Players need to weigh everything, from health to coaching staff to new city to locker room fit and more. For me, that meant staying at the ready for potential tryouts (even while in the Caribbean). For other players, the process could be as simple as reading this list of potential free-agent fits and seeing where they might want to be.
Denver was my perfect landing spot; I've outlined several similar fits for the top players hitting the market this spring. Let's just hope no additional fingers are crushed in the undertaking.
Note: Decisions were made based on Spotrac's projected cap space and team fit. The highest-profile free agents who are likely to return to their teams were omitted.
A.J. Bouye, Houston Texans
Ideal landing spot: Oakland Raiders
Oakland is one or two players away from becoming a perennial AFC West powerhouse.
So the Raiders should open their wallets wide for A.J. Bouye, the cornerback who helped eliminate their squad from the playoff field. I believe he's the missing piece on Jack Del Rio's defense.
At times last season, Oakland's 24th-ranked pass defense was shredded. Bouye wouldn't just offer his skills as a true CB1; he'd push the other cover men a spot down the depth chart, where they probably fit best. For instance, the aging Sean Smith would no longer need to cover Tyreek Hill down the field. What an advantage that would be.
Melvin Ingram, San Diego Chargers
Ideal landing spot: Indianapolis Colts
Chuck Pagano needs pass-rushers, you say?
He should pick up the phone and ask his brother about Melvin Ingram. John Pagano would certainly endorse a big Colts move after tutoring Ingram for the edge-rusher's entire professional career.
He'd probably go so far as to say Ingram is the best edge-rusher available this free-agent cycle. After back-to-back standout seasons (18.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles since 2015), Ingram would be one-stop shopping for Indianapolis to replace legendary sack master Robert Mathis.
Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens
Ideal landing spot: Washington Redskins
Beep.
Beep.
Beep.
That's the sound of Redskins owner Dan Snyder backing up the Brink's truck to snare Brandon Williams, the run-stuffing nose tackle down the Beltway. He's a must-add for this defense, and Snyder never shies away from a sparkly move.
This one might be necessary, though, as Washington's run defense surrendered 119.8 yards per game last season. Adding a 340-pounder would be the Redskins' answer to the Giants' move last offseason to add Damon Harrison, a decisive gap-plugger in a division owned by Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas' run game.
Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants
Ideal landing spot(s): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars
I couldn't pick just one Florida team for this ex-Sunshine Stater. So I went with two of 'em.
Remember: Florida has no income tax, making it the ideal fit for guys who want to cash in on one last big deal. Jason Pierre-Paul would be wise to consider that given his injury history (and I'm not talking about only the fireworks incident, either).
In Tampa Bay, he'd find a team on the upswing looking for one more bookend rusher. He's also familiar with the area after a collegiate year at South Florida and would love the attention Gerald McCoy commands.
Then there's Jacksonville, now under new and familiar management. New executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin knows what JPP can do for a defense; he drafted him to rush passers when he was with the Giants.
Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears
Ideal landing spot: Tennessee Titans
The smashmouth Titans have a young quarterback and cash to burn.
Seems like the ideal landing spot for Alshon Jeffery, the premier free-agent receiver available. He ticks every box Mike Mularkey's looking for in a receiver.
First and foremost, the dude blocks. Tennessee's going to run the football 30 to 40 times a game in 2017, and Jeffery isn't afraid to square up with that 6'3" frame and bury some defenders.
That same frame would come in handy if Marcus Mariota misses high on throws next fall, too. Jeffery can pluck footballs out of the sky, offering the Titans' receiving corps a new and physical element.
Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati Bengals
Ideal landing spot: Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota would have to get a little creative with its cap just to fit the best guard out there.
It's imperative that it does. Kevin Zeitler's addition would greatly improve a line that was straight-up laughable in 2016, particularly on the interior. This guy is what scouts call a road-grader.
Mike Zimmer knows that better than most. He's been in the Bengals building before, and now that he's in charge in Minnesota, you better believe he'll pull some strings to bring this Wisconsin product in.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo Bills
Ideal landing spot: Chicago Bears
Aaron Rodgers two times a year.
Matthew Stafford two times a year.
Any questions about why Chicago's pass defense needs an upgrade? Head coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are too proud to watch those two quarterbacks pick them apart again in 2017.
They'll attempt to leverage some of that projected $59 million in cap space to lure a cornerback to Chi-Town. Stephon Gilmore should be their guy; he's scheme-diverse and veteran enough to understand all the coverages Fangio loves to run.
He's fast enough to cover the deep ball, too. In this division, that's a big plus.
Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs
Ideal landing spot: Houston Texans
When a Pro Bowl 3-4 nose tackle hits the open market, teams pounce.
Expect the Texans to be at the front of the line for Dontari Poe's services. He'd be a seamless replacement for the probably retiring Vince Wilfork and yet another freaky athlete in Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel's front seven.
Speaking of Crennel, the newly minted Texans assistant head coach has some experience with Poe. After all, he was the head coach in Kansas City when Poe was selected out of Memphis. Scheme familiarity is a big draw here.
DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins
Ideal landing spot: San Francisco 49ers
Do the 49ers want to kick the Kyle Shanahan era off in style?
They should bring DeSean Jackson back to the West Coast, where he tore defenses up at Cal-Berkeley. He's exactly what that boring offense needs: a little extra juice.
Shanahan would love—love—Jackson's speed. The two didn't overlap in Washington, but No. 11 is a Shanahan burner in the Taylor Gabriel mold. Whomever takes snaps for the Niners next year would be pleased to throw deep balls his way.
Jackson would be pleased to come to NorCal, too. Shanahan has roster power and an expected $83.7 million in cap room. Big contracts are coming.
Ricky Wagner, Baltimore Ravens
Ideal landing spot: Carolina Panthers
Carolina needs some serious help across its entire offensive line this offseason.
Enter Ricky Wagner, a 27-year-old late bloomer who's just now beginning to piece together how to be a power right tackle. And if there's any quality Carolina wants in a big ugly, it's power.
The chance to team Wagner with guard Trai Turner on the right side of the line is too tantalizing to pass up. The Panthers' run game would get back to its 2015 form if Carolina sends some of its projected $50.6 million in cap space Wagner's way.
Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams
Ideal landing spot: Cleveland Browns
Hue Jackson shouldn't stop at new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams when it comes to Los Angeles imports.
He should pick up the phone and call Trumaine Johnson, the premier cover corner of this free-agent class. And he should offer him whatever it takes to come patch up a woeful Browns secondary with Williams in 2017.
Money is no object here. Jackson and his team basically punted on the free-agent process before 2016 began, and we saw how that turned out. It's time to give an aging Joe Haden some help in the secondary—even if it comes at a major price.
