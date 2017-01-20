    Oklahoma City ThunderDownload App

    Russell Westbrook Comments on Not Being Named Starter in 2017 NBA All-Star Game

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 15: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 15, 2017 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Adam Wells
January 20, 2017

    The most stunning development from Thursday's announcement of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starters was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook's absence from the Western Conference lineup.

    While fans and fellow players were speaking out on social media, Westbrook didn't seem bothered by things when he met with the media Friday. 

    "It is what it is," Westbrook said, per ESPN.com"That's the nature of the business, the game. I just play. I don't play for All-Star bids. I play to win championships and every night I compete at a high level, and it'll work out. I just continue doing what I'm doing and play the game the right way, and everything else will work out."

    Westbrook missed out on a starting spot because of the fans. He finished first among backcourt players in voting points from the media and players, but fan voting put him third behind Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

    He said more important things are on his mind, though. 

    "It's a great honor...and being an All-Star is something you don't take for granted," he said. "But like I said, I don't play to play in the All-Star [Game]. ... I play to become a better player and to win championships."

    Despite leading the NBA in scoring and averaging a triple-double (30.6 PPG, 10.4 APG, 10.6 RPG), Westbrook will presumably have to settle for being a Western Conference reserve when All-Star rosters are filled out next Thursday.

    It's not as if Curry and Harden are bad selections. Harden is having an outstanding season with 28.9 points, a league-leading 11.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. Curry has taken a backseat to new Warrior Kevin Durant this season, but he's still averaging 24.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. 

    For the most part, All-Star Games are marketing events that don't mean anything beyond having a fun time. Westbrook is one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and it would be surprising if he isn't in New Orleans on Feb. 19. 

    And considering what Westbrook's done this season without Durant, fans might be in for something special if the Thunder guard plays with a chip on his shoulder at the Smoothie King Center.

    Where can I comment?

