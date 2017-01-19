NBA All-Star Game 2017 Rosters: Complete Starting Lineups for Both Conferences

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden will headline the starting lineups for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

Here's a look at the full list of starters following Thursday's announcement on TNT:

2017 NBA All-Star Game Starters Eastern Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearances Guard Kyrie Irving Cleveland Cavaliers 4th Guard DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors 3rd Frontcourt LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 13th Frontcourt Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 1st Frontcourt Jimmy Butler Chicago Bulls 3rd Western Conference Position Player Team All-Star Appearances Guard Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 4th Guard James Harden Houston Rockets 5th Frontcourt Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 8th Frontcourt Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs 2nd Frontcourt Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans 4th Source: TNT

The discussion after Thursday's reveal will focus on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's omission.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double with 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game this season, but that wasn't enough to earn a starting spot.

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth provided Westbrook's likely reaction:

Looking at the all-star starters without Russ like.... pic.twitter.com/ICiICPNuME — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) January 19, 2017

Instead, Curry joins Harden in the Western Conference backcourt. The reigning MVP is having a good year, but his scoring average has fallen from a league-leading 30.1 points per game in 2015-16 to 24.6 in 2016-17. He's also shooting a career-low 39.7 percent from three-point range.

CBS Sports' Matt Moore thought it was another example of the Golden State Warriors thwarting Westbrook:

Golden State just keeps handing Westbrook L after L after L — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 19, 2017

Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron didn't think Westbrook needed more motivation to silence his doubters this year:

Why You Add Fuel To Westbrook Fire. He Dunking On Everybody Now — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 20, 2017

ESPN.com's Royce Young found a silver lining:

Brightside for Russ is now he doesn't HAVE to play with KD. Conceivably their minutes could stagger so they aren't on the floor together. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2017

This year's crop of starters includes only one first-time All-Star: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star has been one of the league's most entertaining players, and he has stepped up in a big way with Khris Middleton out of action since undergoing hamstring surgery in September.

The Greek Freak thanked those who voted him into the All-Star Game:

Thank you so much to all of the fans! I'm so grateful for this opportunity to start in the NBA All Star Game! Now let's get that W tomorrow! — GiannisAntetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2017

Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, and he has dazzled fans with his athleticism.

Still only 22 years old, Antetokounmpo will likely add many more All-Star appearances to his resume before all is said and done.

Whereas the Western Conference starting lineup largely played out as expected—with the exception of Curry over Westbrook—the Eastern Conference provided arguably the most egregious exclusions, with Kyle Lowry, John Wall and Isaiah Thomas all missing the cut.

Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal took issue with the voting results:

DeRozan/Kyrie over Lowry is FAR FAR FAR FAR worse than Steph over Russ. Period. End of story. — Adam Fromal (@fromal09) January 19, 2017

The Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat tweeted that Lowry will be satisfied to see his teammate getting the nod:

Lowry would love to start again, of course, but was quietly rooting for his buddy DD to experience it. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) January 20, 2017

Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan are both having strong seasons, but Lowry, Wall and Thomas were arguably more deserving. Below is a comparison between the five:

Player Points FG% 3P% Assists PER WS BPM Irving 23.6 .461 .405 5.6 21.3 4.0 2.4 DeRozan 28.2 .475 .241 3.9 25.3 5.6 1.0 Wall 22.9 .462 .321 10.2 23.7 4.5 4.7 Thomas 28.7 .460 .385 6.0 27.1 6.4 5.1 Lowry 22.2 .478 .442 7.1 24.0 7.4 7.4 Source: Basketball-Reference.com

According to NBA.com, DeRozan and Thomas finished with the same weighted score (2.75), with DeRozan getting the edge by virtue of the fan vote, which is the same metric that kept Westbrook out of the West starting five.

At the other end of the All-Star spectrum, for the second year in a row, Zaza Pachulia's fanbase showed up in numbers on the All-Star ballots, but it wasn't enough to get the Warriors big man to New Orleans.

Even though Pachulia was the second-highest vote-getter (1,528,941 votes) among West frontcourt players, the league enacted rule changes that made it impossible for him to be an All-Star starter this year. For the first time, the fan vote counted for only 50 percent of the results, with players and the media evenly splitting the remaining 50 percent.

While the new voting procedure devalues the fan vote, it produces a fairer picture of the league's best players.

The reserves will be announced next Thursday on TNT, at which point the debates over the biggest All-Star snubs can commence.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.