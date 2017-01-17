Oakland Raiders' Offseason To-Do List

Today would've been the first day of Derek Carr's preparation for a "Tuck Rule" rematch.

It's just another day of recovery instead—for both the best Oakland Raiders quarterback since that 2001 AFC Divisional Round run and the fans who root him on. Carr's broken leg impacted the playoffs more than any injury in recent memory; it'll take time to absorb the truth of what could've been a Super Bowl year gone sour. That's doubly true if this year signals the end of football in Oakland.

Luckily for general manager Reggie McKenzie and head coach Jack Del Rio, Raider Nation expands far and wide. And unlike the club that lost a conference championship game bid in wild fashion 15 seasons ago, this version feels like it's at the start of a successful journey—not the back end.

Here are 10 steps McKenzie and Del Rio can take to ensure it stays that way.