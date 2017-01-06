Tyrod Taylor Contract: Latest News and Rumors on QB's Future with Bills

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly "planning to move on" from starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor during the offseason.

Bills Expected to Release Taylor If Healthy

Friday, Jan. 6

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday the Bills aren't expected to pick up an option in Taylor's contract that includes $30.75 million in additional guaranteed money.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports previously reported the organization's decision to move forward without Taylor under center was made "weeks ago."

There's another wrinkle to the story, though.

Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News noted an injury guarantee in his contract means Buffalo wouldn't be able to release Taylor, who underwent hernia surgery Thursday, if he's unable to pass a team physical before March 11.

The 27-year-old "should be recovered" before that date, but an exact timetable for a return to full health isn't clear. The Buffalo News also passed along comments from Taylor, who downplayed the connection between the injury and the contract.

"I want to be healthy because I want to get back and attack the offseason," he said. "As far as the guarantee in the contract, I want to get this surgery if that's what I need to get done—I want to get that out of the way. It's not about the guarantee."

While the situation leaves the Bills' apparent plan to release Taylor in limbo, that's not the only reason it will be a hot-button topic over the next two months.

The former Baltimore Ravens backup has performed admirably over the past two seasons since arriving to Buffalo and winning the starting role. He's accumulated a 94.2 passer rating with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, adding 1,148 yards and 10 TDs on the ground.

He rated ninth in ESPN's Total QBR metric in 2016—ahead of Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr—after ranking seventh in 2015.

The Bills own the league's longest postseason drought at 17 years in large part because they've never found a franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly's retirement in 1996. Giving up on Taylor without a clear replacement option comes with a lot of risk.

Yes, the dual-threat QB does have limitations as a passer, especially utilizing the middle of the field. But he only has 851 career attempts under his belt.

If Buffalo does release him after a full recovery from injury, there will be no shortage of teams likely showing interest in free agency, such as the Browns, 49ers, Bears, Jets and Broncos.

The Bills fired former head coach Rex Ryan after Week 16, and the team finished 7-9 on the season. Interim head coach Anthony Lynn is expected to be named the full-time lead man for 2017.