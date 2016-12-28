Bills Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, after firing Rex Ryan on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills will now begin their search for a new head coach.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News listed several potential candidates to fill out the position, including interim coach Anthony Lynn, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Philly offensive coordinator Frank Reich and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.

More to follow.

