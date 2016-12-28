Bills Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Bills Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position
Rich Barnes/Getty Images
40
Reads
0
Comments

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, after firing Rex Ryan on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills will now begin their search for a new head coach. 

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News listed several potential candidates to fill out the position, including interim coach Anthony Lynn, former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Philly offensive coordinator Frank Reich and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden.

More to follow.

   

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.

Follow Buffalo Bills from B/R on Facebook

Follow Buffalo Bills from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Bills Newsletter

Buffalo Bills

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.