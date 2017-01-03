Connor Cook Is the Raiders' Best Option Regardless of Matt McGloin's Health

By default, the Oakland Raiders expect to start rookie quarterback Connor Cook in Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Franchise quarterback Derek Carr is out with a broken fibula, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports backup Matt McGloin is "not believed to be ready" after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 17.

But McGloin's lack of availability could work as a blessing in disguise for the Raiders, who are better off with the talented and mysterious Cook under center as they embark on a nothing-to-lose playoff run.

It's scary not knowing what to expect. With McGloin, you generally knew what you were getting. With Cook, not so much.

But this way, a very good Texans defense also doesn't know exactly what to expect.

McGloin is on plenty of tape, Cook is not. And that surprise element can't be overlooked.

McGloin has taken 493 snaps in the NFL, all of which would have been viewed by Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel before Houston started practicing this week. The league's top-rated defense would have had plenty to work with in preparation for a matchup with a career backup who has 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while losing six of his seven career starts.

Instead, Crennel and Co. have to rely primarily on college tape in order to get a feel for Cook, who spent virtually the entire season holding a tablet before throwing the first 21 passes of his NFL career in place of the injured McGloin last week.

Don't think the element of surprise is a factor? Look at Dak Prescott's entire rookie season. The Dallas Cowboys' fourth-round pick wasn't supposed to play in 2016, but an injury to regular starter Tony Romo forced him into the lineup and he went on to post the highest single-season rookie passer rating in NFL history.

Look at Carson Wentz, who also wasn't expected to start as a rookie in Philadelphia until the Eagles traded starter Sam Bradford prior to the start of the regular season. With opposing defenses unaware of what to expect, the North Dakota State product went 3-1 with seven touchdowns, only one interception and a 103.5 passer rating in his first four NFL starts.

Even Cleveland Browns rookie third-round pick Cody Kessler posted strong numbers—five touchdowns to one pick and a 96.1 passer rating—in his first seven starts this season.

This isn't new. Ben Roethlisberger went 6-0 and posted a 108.9 passer rating in his first six career starts, Marc Bulger had a 101.5 rating in seven starts as a rookie and Marcus Mariota had a 101.5 rating during his first six starts in 2015.

Quarterbacks who recently succeeded out of the gate Quarterback Year Start Andy Dalton 2011 105.7 rating, 0 picks in first 2 starts Robert Griffin III 2012 101.8 rating, 468 rush yards in first 7 starts Mike Glennon 2013 91.6 rating, 13 TD, 4 INT in first 8 starts Marcus Mariota 2015 101.5 rating in first 6 starts Dak Prescott 2016 104.9 rating, 13-3 record in first season Carson Wentz 2016 103.5 rating in first 4 starts Cody Kessler 2016 96.1 rating, 1 pick in first 6 starts Pro Football Reference

It's a thing. It's not a guarantee, but it helps that the Raiders are already equipped with an offensive line Pro Football Focus ranked second in the NFL in terms of pass-blocking efficiency. They've also got two top-notch receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, two capable backs in Latavius Murray and Jalen Richard and a defense that can change games with big playmaking pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

Cook could bomb, just as Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Goff did when thrown to the wolves this season, and just as Blake Bortles did when he had a 4-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 66.4 rating during his first five starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014.

But unlike those guys, Cook—like Bulger, Roethlisberger, Wentz and Prescott—is well-supported by a highly talented team.

Connor Cook has support Unit Claim to fame Offensive line Responsible for NFL-low 8 sacks, per PFF Running game Ranked 6th with 120.1 rushing yards per game Receiving corps Two 1,000-yard receivers Defense Ranked 2nd with 17 takeaways in second half of the season Pro Football Reference/PFF

So it's possible Cook could time his surprise start perfectly, pouncing on unsuspecting opponents in January rather than September or October.

That's the best-case scenario, and it still might not be enough to get Oakland past the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs, but does anybody believe McGloin gives them a better chance?

If you're probably damned either way, you might as well see if you've got a secret weapon in your arsenal.

Matt McGloin is Matt McGloin. Undrafted in 2013. According to Silver and Blake Pride, former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen called him a "camp arm" entering the league. Per PFF, only one of his 43 completions in the last three seasons has come on a pass that traveled 20-plus yards. Among the 63 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 250 passes the last four years, he ranks 53rd with a rating of 75.3. That's Zach Mettenberger/Johnny Manziel territory.

Connor Cook? He's a former Rose Bowl MVP. First-team All-Big Ten in 2015. Had 71 touchdowns and only 22 picks during his four years at Michigan State. He was a fourth-round pick, taken 35 slots ahead of Prescott. But let's not forget he was once viewed as a potential first-rounder. In November 2014, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and Sports Illustrated's Chris Burke both projected he'd be a top-15 selection.

And he already has a completion on a pass that traveled 20-plus yards—a beautiful 32-yard touchdown strike to Cooper Sunday in Denver.

Cook might not be the savior, but the Raiders would be better off crashing and burning with him at the helm. That way, they won't be left wondering about the height of his ceiling while watching the rest of the playoffs.

